Mertens puts Belgium up 1-0 against China in United Cup

03 Jan 2026
Summary

Elise Mertens dominated Zhu Lin in Sydney's United Cup opener, securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Mertens, Belgium's top-ranked player, broke serve six times, and the country leads as Zizou Bergs prepares to face Zhang Zhizhen.

Elise Mertens got Belgium off to a strong start on the first day of United Cup play in Sydney on Saturday by beating China's Zhu Lin 6-2, 6-2 in Group B action.

The top-ranked player from her country on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, Mertens kicked off her 12th WTA tour-level season in style with a 1 hour and 18-minute victory -- her fourth in five career meetings with former World No. 31 Zhu.

United Cup: Scores | Standings

The 31-year-old from China had a resurgent second half of 2025 after seeing her position in the PIF WTA Rankings plummet due to an elbow injury. Ranked No. 493 in August, she reached the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event in Montreal, and begins 2026 ranked No. 168. But, on the whole, Mertens proved too much for the Chinese No. 6 to handle.

She broke serve six times in victory, won five of the first six games, and four straight from 1-1 in the second set -- even though she landed less than than 50% of first serves in set two.

"I'm very happy to be back and to start on a good note," Mertens said afterwards. "First match is about getting the balls, getting the mentality and everything, so I'm very happy that I could close out this one."

Zizou Bergs, the ATP World No. 42, will attempt to clinch the tie for Belgium next when he faces Zhang Zhizhen, who, like Zhu, is also a former World No. 31 on the comeback trail from injury.

More to come... 

ATP and WTA Staff

