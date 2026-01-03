Sabalenka shows off style and strength in 'Tatler Asia' January cover

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning World No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings, graces the cover of Tatler Asia with style and strength. She shows off power and glam in high-fashion brands like Burberry and Nike. After a record-breaking 2025 season, she starts 2026 with all eyes on her.

Aryna Sabalenka is not just starting the 2026 season as the consensus World No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings. She's also in the spotlight on the January cover of Tatler Asia, a fashion and lifestyle magazine.

Sabalenka, popular in the Asia-Pacific region due to her successes at the Australian Open as well as the WTA 1000 event in Wuhan, brings style and strength to the cover spread as photographed by Issac Lam.

She's interviewed by Lolo Chow for an accompanying written piece, where she discusses her "heart of a tiger," the flood of emotions that came with winning the 2025 US Open title, and how becoming a star on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz has helped fuel her personal passions, one of which is fashion. In the photos included in the feature, Sabalenka wears high-fashion brands like Burberry, Fendi, Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo, Miu Miu and Tory Burch -- but also accessorizes with sporty apparel and her custom Nike sneakers.

“Being a pro athlete, my style off the court is all about strength and confidence,” she says. “While you can often find me wearing Nike and more sporty, comfortable looks, I also love dressing up and showing my bold, feminine side. It’s all about balancing power and comfort with a touch of glam.”

The feature is a snapshot of how much Sabalenka's off-court profile exploded in 2025, where she sat at the top of the PIF WTA Rankings for all 52 weeks of the year. In a season where she set a WTA single-season record for prize money ($15,008,519), she also racked up $15 million in off-court earnings according to Forbes -- nearly double the $9 million she made in 2024 in that category.

Sabalenka begins her 2026 season as the defending champion at the Brisbane International, which begins main-draw play on Sunday.