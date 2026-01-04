Lys, Zverev lead 2024 United Cup champions Germany to opening win

Germany's Eva Lys dominated the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens in a 6-2, 6-2 victory in Group F United Cup action. Lys avenged a previous loss to Lamens by winning crucial points to secure the win in her United Cup debut.

A determined Eva Lys got 2024 champions Germany off to a strong start in Group F United Cup action on Sunday in Sydney by beating Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands 6-2, 6-2 before ATP World No. 3 Alexander Zverev clinched the tie by defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-0.

United Cup: Scores | Standings

Kyiv-born German No. 1 Lys came into the tilt having lost her only match against Lamens at WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level in 2024 in Osaka, but was in command for almost the duration of the first match for both countries at this year's competition -- and her first-ever United Cup match.

After the two players traded breaks of serve twice in the first five games of the match, Lys won a pair of titanic games to establish a 5-2 lead and hardly looked back. She denied Lames a game point to level at 3-3 before breaking on her third break point of the sixth game, and dug a follow-up hold out from 15-40 to lead 5-2.

That was a microcosm of the 1 hour and 39-minute affair. In all, nine of the match's 14 games went to deuce, and Lys won seven of them. But the most important game was a 1-1 hold from the German in the second set, where she shook off an injury scare. After taking a medical timeout for blisters when up 5-2 in the opener, she pushed through another tumble that left her shaking out her knee.

"As soon as I stepped on the court, I saw how many people are watching ... I was actually quite nervous," Lys said afterwards. "First of all, I was definitely running a marathon with Suzan. ... I definitely was very good on the most important points."

"I feel like I played pretty straightforward and not too aggressive, and I feel like that was the key," she added, saying that her physical issues "could've definitely been worse."

The server held the advantage for the early portion of Zverev and Griekspoor’s clash until the German seized a crucial opportunity by breaking to love at 6-5 to take the opening set. Playing his first match of 2026, Zverev produced a high level and rarely looked back, having dropped just seven points in the second set.



“The first set, it was tough to get rhythm,” Zverev said in his on-court interview. “Once I got the chances, I did well and I’m very happy with the win."

“I think my serve was all right, to be honest,” he added with a laugh. “Everything else was difficult to judge because there wasn’t many long rallies, there wasn’t really much rhythm, but a win is a win.”



The 28-year-old now leads Griekspoor 9-2 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series, marking the second time Zverev has earned nine tour-level wins against a single opponent (Zverev leads Adrian Mannarino 9-0).

Zverev and Laura Siegemund closed the tie with a 6-3, 6-2 mixed-doubles victory against Griekspoor and Demi Schuurs, earning a clean sweep for Germany.