Perth quarterfinal ties set at 2026 United Cup; Argentina advances

PERTH, Australia -- The 2026 United Cup quarterfinal ties for Perth are set.

Top seeded United States (Group A winner) will face Greece (Group E winner) in the day session on Wednesday, Jan. 7. Switzerland (Group C winner) will take on Argentina (top runner-up) in the night session.

Argentina earned the final quarterfinal berth as the top group runner-up following Italy's loss in men's singles to France Tuesday. Argentina finished 1-1 in ties, but its 4-2 record in matches had the advantage against Group E runner-up Great Britain, and both potential Group C runner-ups Italy and France.

Furthermore, with Argentina coming from Group A, it could not face the United States in the quarterfinals because they played in the same group.

The United States rallied Monday from a 0-1 deficit after Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro earned her highest win by ranking over Coco Gauff. Following Taylor Fritz's three-hour thriller over Jaume Munar and Gauff's redemption in mixed doubles, the Americans topped the group.

Gauff will face Greece's Maria Sakkari Wednesday in singles, and Sakkari is 2-0 in singles following wins over Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu in Group E. Gauff defeated Sakkari twice in 2025, in two consecutive tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, and both were in the Round of 32. Their head-to-head is event at five wins apiece.

Switzerland's rapid start in Perth has been fueled by No. 11 Belinda Bencic, who has started her season with wins against Italy's Jasmine Paolini and France's Leolia Jeanjean. She's also played both mixed doubles matches alongside Jakub Paul, including a thrilling victory over Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori that clinched the tie over the Italians.

Bencic will face rising star and Argentina No. 1 Solana Sierra, who defeated Bouzas Maneiro in her opening match but fell to Gauff the next day. Her match against Gauff was her first against a top five opponent, and this will be her first encounter with Bencic.

In Sydney, group stage play continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Belgium has topped Group B, while the winner of Australia vs. Czechia decides Group D. Poland faces Netherlands Jan. 7 to finish group play in Group F, and a win for the Polish puts them through to the quarterfinals.

The winners of the Perth quarterfinals Wednesday will have a travel day on Jan. 8 and rest day Jan. 9 before their semifinal ties on Jan. 10.