Krejcikova powers Czechia to 1-0 lead in pivotal United Cup tie

Two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova continued her strong start to the 2026 season with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-1 victory over Australia’s Maya Joint, giving Czechia a 1-0 lead in a key United Cup tie in Sydney on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, ranked No. 63 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz after missing the first five months of the 2025 season, jumped out to a 4-1 lead against Australian No. 1 Joint, who had missed her country’s opening tie of the competition due to illness. Although Joint narrowed the gap to 4-3, Krejcikova held firm to close out the opening set 6-4.

In the second set, Krejcikova — who defeated Norway’s Malene Helgo in straight sets in Czechia’s first tie of the tournament — again raced to an early lead, winning the first four games before sealing a 6-4, 6-1 win in 1 hour, 15 minutes.

“I’m very happy with my performance,” Krejcikova said. “I’m happy with the way I played from beginning to end. I had great support as well. It was a little up and down in the first set, but I’m happy to come through. I was trying to be aggressive from the start, and it’s nice to have some matches under my belt. I felt a little better on the court today.”

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik will look to build on the strong start when he faces Alex de Minaur in the second singles match of the tie.

With both Czechia and Australia having won their opening ties, the winner will advance to the next round from Group D, while the loser will need to wait to see if it qualifies as one of the best second-placed teams from Sydney.