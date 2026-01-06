Rinderknech's rally eliminates Italy; Paolini salvages day with win over Jeanjean

Arthur Rinderknech staged a brilliant comeback to defeat Flavio Cobolli to kick off Tuesday's tie between France and Italy, resulting in Italy's elimination from quarterfinal contention at the United Cup. The dampened mood, however, was no match for Jasmine Paolini, who salvaged the day as best she could with a straight-sets win over Leolia Jeanjean.

France’s Arthur Rinderknech saved two match points to stun Flavio Cobolli and eliminate Italy from United Cup quarterfinal contention Tuesday in Perth.

United Cup: Scores | Standings

The result ensures Argentina will finish as the Perth group runner-up with the best record. Wednesday’s quarterfinals will see defending champion United States play Greece in the morning and Argentina play Switzerland in the evening session.

After saving two match points on serve at 5-6 in the second set, Rinderknech rallied from a break down in the third set to close out a courageous 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-5 win in 3 hours and 21 minutes.

“I don’t know if it was seriously good, but it was seriously tough, that’s for sure,” the top-ranked Frenchman said. “He’s powerful and he made me play a lot of balls. I was able to find a way somehow like Stan found a way against me three days ago. Both matches [went deep] in the third, so I guess it’s good preparation for the Australian Open."

Rinderknech survived 14 Cobolli forehand winners in the second set, when he came from within a point of going down a set and 1-5. He then trailed 2-4 in the third before digging deep to win five of the last six games, finishing with 13 aces and saving seven of 11 break points.

“[Near the end] I relaxed a little more when my back was against the wall,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything else but try to the last shot. I’ll talk to my coach Lucas and I’m sure we can take something positive out of it.”

Rinderknech finished 2025 as the No. 1 Frenchman and inside the Top 30 for the first time in his career. He is now at a career-high No. 27.

His furious rally left Jasmine Paolini with an unenviable task: stepping on court just moments after Italy was eliminated to face Leolia Jeanjean. But she handled it with efficiency, defeating Jeanjean in businesslike fashion, 6-2, 6-3 in 1 hour and 22 minutes.

While the scoreline suggests a routine win, Paolini had to navigate more than a few challenges to secure her first victory of 2026. Beyond the dejected mood on the Team Italy bench, the World No. 8 also had to withstand a blistering start on serve by Jeanjean.

Despite entering as the underdog, Jeanjean fired six aces in her first two service games to take a 2-1 lead. Paolini responded by reeling off five straight games to claim the opening set in 40 minutes.

She did so behind the strength of her own serve, winning 80% of her first-serve points in the first set. She finished the match at an even more impressive 88%. On the other side of the net, Paolini broke Jeanjean to open the second set -- and despite needing six match points -- never looked back.

Too good 💪

Jasmine Paolini finishes her United Cup Singles campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Leolia Jeanjean. pic.twitter.com/sTrYiFzfB2 — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 6, 2026

Even with Italy eliminated before she took the court, Paolini maintained her trademark positivity post-match.

“We couldn’t get through the group, but we did our best,” Paolini said. “We fought until the last ball and there’s still mixed doubles, so we’re going to be there to cheer for them. Sometimes it’s sport, but we have to keep going, [keep] fighting, because that’s the right way to finish this competition.”

The tie now moves on to mixed doubles between Italy’s Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori and France’s Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to determine the winner of the tie. With both teams already eliminated, only bragging rights remain.