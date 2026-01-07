Wawrinka loves to remind us that we're 'living in Belinda's world'

Belinda Bencic has been brilliant at the United Cup, winning six matches and leading Team Switzerland to the semifinals. And Captain Stan Wawrinka has been more than appreciative of her efforts.

What a week it's been for Team Switzerland at the United Cup.

Into the semifinals for the first time, the team has been led by Belinda Bencic, who has won all six of her matches -- three singles, three mixed doubles -- and has yet to drop a singles set.

Throughout the week, as the wins have been racking up, captain Stan Wawrinka has repeatedly mentioned -- both to reporters and in post-match interviews -- that we're all living in "Belinda's world."

He even revealed a customized Belinda's world T-shirt when the team was visiting Kings Park, a botanical garden in Perth. He opted not to wear it during Thursday's tie, a 2-1 win for Switzerland over Argentina that sent them to the semis.

In the post-match press conference, the shirt -- and when it will be worn -- was discussed.

"Maybe I'll wear it tomorrow traveling to Sydney," Wawrinka said, after noting that Bencic is the key to the team's success.

"So it's only a travel shirt," the 2025 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz Comeback Player of the Year quipped.

The World No. 11 said she expects the captain to wear it on the bench during the semis, and Wawrinka agreed.

Thursday's quarterfinal had plenty of drama. Bencic started the tie off with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 win over Solana Sierra, but Argentina leveled the tie after Wawrinka fell to Sebastian Baez. In the mixed-doubles decider, Bencic and Jakub Paul won their third consecutive match, defeating Maria Lourdes Carle and Guido Andreozzi 6-3, 6-3.

"It's a great feeling to start a season well," the 28-year-old said after the matches. "Of course, it's what you hope for, to kind of keep going how last season ended, to keep the momentum. ... Now I think it's time to focus on Sydney."

Earlier in the week Bencic won singles matches against Leolia Jeanjean and World No. 8 Jasmine Paolini.

Team Switzerland will play either Czechia or Belgium in the semifinals, in Sydney, on Saturday, Jan. 10.