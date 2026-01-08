Andreeva saves match points, Kostyuk stuns Anisimova in Brisbane

The Brisbane International third round was closed out by Mirra Andreeva escaping Linda Noskova from two match points down and Marta Kostyuk scoring her third career Top 3 win over Amanda Anisimova. Andreeva and Kostyuk will face each other for the first time in the quarterfinals.

Over the past 24 months, Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova have already met on six occasions -- and three times in Brisbane alone. Andreeva took the latest instalment of the rivalry between two of the most promising young talents on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, saving two match points to advance to the Brisbane International quarterfinals 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Next, Andreeva will face No. 16 seed Marta Kostyuk for the first time. The Ukrainian has set her sights on the Top 10 in 2026, and lived up to her words with a 6-4, 6-3 defeat of No. 2 seed Amanda Anisimova -- her third career Top 3 win.

Andreeva's 2-hour, 23-minute victory finished after 11.30 p.m. local time -- nine hours after the 18-year-old had first warmed up. She was first delayed by marathon three-set wins by Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, and then found herself under pressure from the word go against Noskova.

"All those bullets and rockets that she sent," Andreeva marvelled afterwards. "I'm going to be honest, I did not expect that she would play this aggressive starting from the very beginning. I'm happy that I maintained the level of my game, and I felt I played even better close to the end of the match."

Indeed, the 18-year-old elevated her game at exactly the right moment. She had broken Noskova for 4-3, but immediately handed the advantage back in the next game. A double fault and handful of loose errors meant that she faced double match point serving down 5-4. But Andreeva snuffed them out with a backhand down the line and an ace, broke Noskova again in the next game with another backhand down the line, then converted her first match point with yet another winner from that wing.

The result was Andreeva's first Top 20 win since beating Emma Navarro at Wimbledon last July, and the first time she had won from match point down since her defeat of Olga Danilovic in the 2024 Iasi semifinals.

Though No. 26-ranked Kostyuk's win was an upset on paper, the result was in keeping with her history with Anisimova: Kostyuk now leads the head-to-head 3-1, and Anisimova's only victory in the series was a narrow one in Doha last year. Kostyuk had seen herself as the underdog, though, citing recent form in her on-court interview.

"I practised with Amanda a week ago, and she absolutely destroyed me in practise," Kostyuk revealed. "And she had an amazing last year, and I didn't have the best season last year, so I'm very happy to start like this."

On court, Kostyuk reversed the dynamic of their practise session with 16 winners, including six aces, and by saving five out of the six break points she faced. She attacked the Anisimova second serve relentlessly, allowing the American just 32% of those points, and held firm even after Anisimova pegged her back to 3-3 from 3-1 down in the second set.