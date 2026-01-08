Keys wins first triple-tiebreak match of career over Shnaider in Brisbane

Madison Keys came from a set and 4-2 down in the Brisbane International third round to defeat Diana Shnaider in three tiebreaks -- the first triple-tiebreak scoreline of her career, and the 12th on tour this decade.

No. 5 seed Madison Keys was pushed to the limit by No. 12 seed Diana Shnaider in a Brisbane International third-round thriller, coming from a set and 4-2 down to squeak through 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(5) in 2 hours and 59 minutes.

The result was just the 12th triple-tiebreak scoreline on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this decade, and the first time either Keys or Shnaider had played a match comprising three tiebreaks. Both players received medical timeouts during the contest -- Keys was treated off court after winning the second set, while Shnaider received treatment on her left wrist trailing 3-2 in the decider. Keys finished with 38 winners, including nine aces, to Shnaider's 17.

Keys' victory sets up a quarterfinal barnburner against No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka -- a rematch of last year's Australian Open final, which the American edged 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Sabalenka leads the overall head-to-head 5-2, including a 6-0, 6-1 revenge in the Indian Wells semifinals.

"That had a little bit of everything," Keys remarked in her on-court interview. "It's good to start the year off with a little bit of drama -- so glad we got that out of the way. Diana played such a great match, I had to come back and figure out how to get myself back into that match.

"It was trying to stay in every single point, and I knew if I could give myself an opportunity, if I had the chance, then momentum switches so quickly. Really trying to keep the score as close as possible and give myself the best opportunity, then when that opportunity finally came round, to take advantage of that."

Shnaider, who had the edge the longer the pair's high-octane baseline battles went on, broke first in each set -- only for Keys to strike back and force a tiebreak. Though Shnaider was too solid in the first set, by the end of the second set the American had cleaned up her more egregious errors and begun to land some hefty forehand blows of her own.

In the third set, showing a greater willingness to approach the net, Keys won the longest consecutive streak of games in the whole match as she won three in a row to lead 3-1. From that point on, the dynamic switched, and it was the reigning Australian Open champion who had to hold off her opponent's fightback. Down 5-4, Shnaider saved the first two match points against her with service winners, but Keys' volleying prowess proved key in snatching victory in the tiebreak.

Keys improved to 3-0 overall against Shnaider, having also won in the 2024 Miami second round and 2025 Queen's quarterfinals.

All of this decade's triple-tiebreak WTA matches

2020 Lyon SF, Sofia Kenin d. Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 7-6(2)

2021 Birmingham R1, Ajla Tomljanovic d. Elise Mertens 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-6(4)

2021 Gdynia QF, Kristina Kucova d. Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 7-6(3)

2021 US Open R1, Rebeka Masarova d. Ana Bogdan 6-7(9), 7-6(2), 7-6(9)

2021 Luxembourg R1, Greet Minnen d. Nuria Parrizas Diaz 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 7-6(2)

2022 Strasbourg F, Angelique Kerber d. Kaja Juvan 7-6(5), 6-7(0), 7-6(5)

2023 Austin R1, Peyton Stearns d. Katie Boulter 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 7-6(5)

2023 Miami R1, Camila Giorgi d. Kaia Kanepi 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-6(4)

2023 Wimbledon R2, Ekaterina Alexandrova d. Madison Brengle 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 7-6[7]

2023 Guadalajara R1, Caroline Dolehide d. Peyton Stearns 6-7(1), 7-6(5), 7-6(2)

2025 Washington SF, Leylah Fernandez d. Elena Rybakina 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 7-6(3)

2026 Brisbane R3, Madison Keys d. Diana Shnaider 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(5)