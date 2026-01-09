Preview: Sabalenka takes on Muchova, Pegula plays red-hot Kostyuk in Brisbane

The Brisbane semifinals are set, with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Karolina Muchova and Jessica Pegula meeting Marta Kostyuk. We break down their matchups, plus a look at the semifinals in Auckland.

In a loaded Brisbane International draw featuring seven of the Top 10 players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, two players outside that exalted group muscled their way into Saturday’s semifinals.

No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova stunned No. 3 Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, and No. 16 Marta Kostyuk has beaten No. 2 Amanda Anisimova and No. 6 Mirra Andreeva in back-to-back matches. Muchova and Kostyuk have a chance to become the first players to post three Top-10 wins in a single edition of Brisbane.

And it’s only the second week of the new year. How’s that for getting out of the gate quickly?

“Amazing atmosphere,” Kostyuk said. “I had two full stadiums -- there’s not much more you can ask for. On top of that, to beat two amazing players, it’s definitely an amazing start of the year. I’m looking forward to the semifinals.”

So are we.

Here's a breakdown of the two semis, and what to watch for in each one.

Brisbane semifinal preview

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 11 Karolina Muchova

Head-to-Head: 3-1 Muchova, including the last three meetings. Seven of their 11 tightly-contested sets have necessitated winning seven games.

“I never focus on the past,” Sabalenka told reporters after defeating No. 5 Madison Keys 6-3, 6-3. “Doesn't matter if I'm the one who is leading head-to-head against the player or I'm the one who's losing. I don't care. I just try to bring my best tennis, and I'm trying to do better this time.”

Even thought she’s the No. 1-ranked player on the WTA Tour, and we expect her to deliver incredible results, Sabalenka’s numbers in Australia are nonetheless mind-bending.

With Friday’s win over Keys, Sabalenka has now won 36 of her past 38 matches Down Under. That includes two Australian Open titles, plus one crown each in Adelaide and Brisbane.

Sabalenka upends Keys in hard-hitting Brisbane quarterfinal

In dispatching Keys, Sabalenka scored a measure of revenge for Keys’ dynamic victory in last year’s Melbourne final. Now, she’ll face Muchova, a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 winner in Friday’s quarterfinals over the only other player to best Sabalenka during that sizzling Aussie summer streak.

Muchova's victory ended Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak going back to 2025. The Czech's athletic and diverse game prevented Rybakina from finding the rhythm that usually carries her to victory.

Muchova’s head-to-head winning percentage (.750) is the best of any player with at least three matches against Sabalenka.

“These matches before, it was very long battles,” Muchova said. “I think always three-setter and could go either way, and it went mine. So all I'm expecting is a tough battle.”

Sabalenka is looking to become the first player to reach three consecutive finals in Brisbane.

No. 4 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 16 Marta Kostyuk

Head-to-head: 4-1 Pegula, including 2-0 in 2025 (Miami and Beijing)

At 31, Pegula is the oldest player still in the draw, but she quietly keeps chugging along. She needed three sets to dispatch Anna Kalinskaya and Dayana Yastremska but looked sharp, and then beat No. 10 seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the quarterfinals.

And while Pegula won three titles last year (Bad Homburg, Charleston, Austin) on three different surfaces, hard courts are her happy place. It might surprise you to learn that only two players since 2020 have won more matches on hard courts (178) than Pegula: World No. 1 Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

Another factor worth noting: Pegula typically defeats the players that are seeded and ranked below her. Since last year’s US Open, Pegula has won 13 of her 14 matches against opponents ranked outside the WTA Top 20. Kostyuk is currently at No. 26.

Kostyuk upsets Andreeva in Brisbane; into first semifinal in 21 months

Before the season began, Kostyuk said one of her goals is reaching the Top 10 for the first time. She’s only 23 years old, but she’s been on that path for some time. Kostyuk won the Australian Open junior girls' title at the age of 14.

A win over Pegula would be a big step in that direction.

Brisbane Schedule: Saturday, Jan. 10

Pat Rafter Arena (Play starts at 11:00 AM)

[1] A. Sabalenka vs [11] K. Muchova (CZE)

NB 3:00 PM: [4] J. Pegula (USA) vs [16] M. Kostyuk (UKR)

NB 8:00 PM: [1] S. Hsieh (TPE) / J. Ostapenko (LAT) vs [3] C. Bucsa (ESP) / E. Perez (AUS)

Auckland semifinal preview

No. 1 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 3 Iva Jovic

Head-to-head: 0-0

Svitolina battled back from a third-set, 5-3 deficit to defeat Sonay Kartal in the quarterfinals 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5). Jovic was a 6-2, 7-6 (6) winner over qualifier Sofia Costoulas.

Eala scores first win over Linette to reach Auckland semifinals

No. 4 Alexandra Eala vs. No. 7 Wang Xinyu

Head-to-head: 0-0

Eala defeated Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2. Wang advanced when Francesca Jones -- who upset No. 2 seed Emma Navarro in the first round -- retired trailing 6-4, 4-3.