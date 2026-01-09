Vote: What was the best shot of the season's first week?

We've rounded up the best shots from the season's first week. Which do you think was the best? Check out the incredible points from Auckland and Brisbane and vote for your pick.

The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season couldn't have gotten off to a more entertaining start. United Cup action across two cities, a loaded Brisbane field that featured seven of the Top 10 players in the world and an event in Auckland with some of the most talented up-and-coming players on tour (as well as a few established veterans).

With so many tournaments and so many great players in action, it's no surprise we had an embarrassment of riches for the first edition of our weekly Best Shot of the Week series.

Check out the incredible shots below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Linette's incredible gets

This point had a little bit of everything -- nets cords, lobs, crazy off-balance gets at extreme angles and some punishing forehands. It was one of those punishing forehands, on the run, that sealed the point for Magda Linette in this second-round match against Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Linette prevailed 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals in Auckland, where she lost to Alexandra Eala.

Net cords, lobs and scrambling gets: Linette wins lungbuster in Auckland

Svitolina's stellar defense and putaway

We stay in Auckland, where top-seeded Elina Svitolina showcased some exceptional speed and defense.

At deuce, with Katie Boulter serving to stay in the set, the Brit moved her opponent all over the court, with a lob and couple of drop shots thrown into the mix. Svitolina covered all of it, winning the point with perfect crosscourt touch to take the advantage.

The World No. 13 won that set and then took the next one to advance to the quarterfinals, where she beat Sonay Kartal in a third-set tiebreak.

'Look at the hustle!' Elina Svitolina gets her wheels on in Auckland

Samsonova's crosscourt winner on the run

Talk about precision. In the first game of the second set, Liudmila Samsonova found an impossible angle on the run, leaving Aliaksandra Sasnovich stunned and flat-footed.

Samsonova went on to to win the match 6-4, 6-4, but lost in the Brisbane quarterfinals to Jessica Pegula.

Hot shot: Liudmila Samsonova's power angle on the run in Brisbane

Costoulas' lunging lob

We return to Auckland, for the quarterfinal match between 18-year-old rising star Iva Jovic and 20-year-old Belgian Sofia Costoulas. Looking to break and save the set, Jovic drilled a forehand deep into the corner. Costoulas somehow got her racquet on it, and the ball sailed softly in front of the service line. Jovic again unloaded, and Costoulas managed to cover it and hit a lob that the American couldn't return.

Jovic ended up winning the set in a tiebreak to set up a quarterfinal against Svitolina.

'Highway robbery!' Sofia Costoulas' audacious steal in Auckland

Kostyuk's phenomenal pass on the run

It's fitting that we end with Marta Kostyuk, who's had one of the hottest starts of the young season.

After beating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets, the Ukrainian met Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the Brisbane semifinals. Leading 4-3 in the second set, on her second break point, Kostyuk flashed some stellar defense to stay in the point before hitting a sensational running crosscourt pass that Andreeva could only watch.

The World No. 26 ended up winning that first set in a tiebreaker, and then won the second with relative ease to set up a semifinal against Pegula.