Maria tops Venus Williams -- one of her daughters' favorite players -- in Hobart

Germany's Tatjana Maria was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Venus Williams in the first round of the Hobart International on Tuesday in a match that had historic implications on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

The first-ever meeting between the two players featured the oldest combined age between competitors -- with Maria entering the tilt at age 38 and Williams at 45 -- since the 1973 founding of the WTA Tour by nearly three years. The mother of two broke serve six times in the 1 hour and 27-minute victory, with her unorthodox, slice-centered game perfectly suited to the windy conditions on Day 2 of main-draw play in Tasmania.

But her first win of the season -- a week after she was upset by 17-year-old Emerson Jones in the first round of the Brisbane International -- came much to the chagrin, perhaps, of her two daughters: Charlotte, 12, and Cecilia, 4.

Maria joked afterwards that the girls profess the former World No. 1 to be one of their favorite players -- though she hoped they were rooting for her.

"Everybody loves Venus -- I love her too!" the German, who makes her family home near Williams in Florida, said afterwards. "For me, to play her was such an honor because I never played her before. It was not easy with all the wind but it was amazing."

Maria's win capped what proved to be a difficult day for the two major champions that featured on Hobart's order of play.

Earlier, Barbora Krejcikova was slowed by knee trouble in a 2 hour and 32-minute contest against Peyton Stearns -- the American's first victory since the US Open. The Czech received a medical timeout after the first set and carried on admirably over an eventual 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(3) defeat.

Stearns served for the match twice in the final set, and missed two match points, before she converted her third chance for victory in the tiebreak.

Other winners on Day 2 in Hobart included third seed Iva Jovic, who like Bondar won the first 11 games of her 6-0, 6-1 romp against Indonesia's Janice Tjen, Magdalena Frech, who pulled away in a 6-4, 6-0 win over France's Elsa Jacquemot; and Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova, a three-set winner against Jacquemot's countrywoman Varvara Gracheva.