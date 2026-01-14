Keys to face Mboko in Adelaide quarterfinals after knocking off Valentova

Madison Keys looked better as the match progressed in her first meeting with 18-year-old Tereza Valentova, earning herself a straight-sets win that affords her another first; a showdown with Victoria Mboko in the Adelaide quarterfinals.

Madison Keys wasn’t at her sharpest early in her second-round match against Tereza Valentova, but she settled in and pulled away for a 6-4, 6-1 win in 1 hour and 24 minutes to reach the Adelaide quarterfinals for the second straight year.

The event’s reigning champion overcame seven double faults and saved five break points to secure the first set in 49 minutes. Valentova pushed to stay in it, but Keys ripped a forehand return winner off the Czech’s second serve to break for a 2-0 lead in the second.

From there, she won four of the final five games to close out a hard-earned victory.

More to come...