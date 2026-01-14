WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Keys to face Mboko in Adelaide quarterfinals after knocking off Valentova

1m read 14 Jan 2026 32m ago
Madison Keys, Adelaide 2026

Summary

Madison Keys looked better as the match progressed in her first meeting with 18-year-old Tereza Valentova, earning herself a straight-sets win that affords her another first; a showdown with Victoria Mboko in the Adelaide quarterfinals.

highlights

Mboko comes from behind to defeat Haddad Maia, reach Adelaide second round

04:19
Victoria Mboko, Adelaide 2026

Madison Keys wasn’t at her sharpest early in her second-round match against Tereza Valentova, but she settled in and pulled away for a 6-4, 6-1 win in 1 hour and 24 minutes to reach the Adelaide quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Adelaide: Scores | Draws | Order of play

The event’s reigning champion overcame seven double faults and saved five break points to secure the first set in 49 minutes. Valentova pushed to stay in it, but Keys ripped a forehand return winner off the Czech’s second serve to break for a 2-0 lead in the second.

From there, she won four of the final five games to close out a hard-earned victory.

More to come...

WTA Staff

Summary

Madison Keys looked better as the match progressed in her first meeting with 18-year-old Tereza Valentova, earning herself a straight-sets win that affords her another first; a showdown with Victoria Mboko in the Adelaide quarterfinals.

highlights

Mboko comes from behind to defeat Haddad Maia, reach Adelaide second round

04:19
Victoria Mboko, Adelaide 2026