Garland steals the show at Australian Open's 1 Point Slam

In a field that included Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Elena Rybakina and some of the world's top men, Joanna Garland was the last professional player standing at the Australian Open's 1 Point Slam.

They were joined by Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and more of the world's best men.

But it was World No. 117 Joanna Garland who was the last professional player standing in Wednesday's event at Rod Laver Arena.

With $1 million Australian dollars on the line, the second 1 Point Slam featured 48 players -- a mix of pros, amateurs and celebrities -- in a one-point-only knockout bracket.

Garland, 24, took out Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari and Donna Vekic, setting up the final showdown against Australian amateur Jordan Smith, who beat Sinner earlier in the tournament.

"I feel like it's 50-50," Garland said on court in front of the sold-out crowd when asked about her chances of taking home the $1 million prize. "There are three winners here tonight: One is tennis, and two are me and him."

Garland earned the right to serve after winning a game of rock, paper, scissors, but she lost the point on the third stroke when she sent a two-handed backhand wide.

In addition to the $1 million that Smith took home for himself, he was also awarded $50,000 for his local tennis club.

Earlier in the week, the 19th-seeded Garland fell to Anhelina Kalinina in Australian Open qualifying.

The week prior, she won a title in her first tournament of 2026, winning five straight matches to take the WTA 125 Workday Canberra International.

Her best-ever result at a Grand Slam came last year, when she came through qualifying to reach the second round of the French Open. In November, she reached her first WTA semifinal in Chennai, concluding a season in which she had cut her ranking by over 400 places.

