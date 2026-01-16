Francisco Lindor, Storm Reid surprise Gauff at Australian Open

Media day was anything but routine for Coco Gauff on Friday, as she was surprised by Major League Baseball star Francisco Lindor and Emmy Award-winning actress Storm Reid.

Media day at WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz tournaments are generally predictable, with routine commitments and expected questions from journalists.

But it was anything but for World No. 3 Coco Gauff in Melbourne on Friday.

At the end of her opening press conference, the two-time Grand Slam champion was asked a rather unconventional question by a "journalist."

"I'm wearing your shoes," he said as a surprised Gauff started laughing. "Do you think I could be your doubles partner this weekend?"

The questioner was Francisco Lindor, shortstop for the New York Mets and five-time Major League Baseball All-Star.

"Yeah, for sure," she replied. "You'd be the best doubles partner. I'll put you at the net cause you have good reactions."

"I'm not sure how good I can be," he said, "but with your shoes, I've got a better chance."

The shoes that Lindor was referencing are part of New Balance's Coco Gauff Signature Collection. Lindor and Gauff are both New Balance athletes.

This wasn't the first time that the two American stars connected. The 32-year-old -- a noted tennis lover who has attended the Miami Open, Mubadala Citi DC Open and US Open, and toured the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- previously showed up in support of Gauff when she had a New Balance pop-up event.

Check out their back and forth in the press conference below. Lindor's question comes at the 11:05 mark.

And that wasn't the only moment that took Gauff by surprise.

Prior to the press conference, as she was getting ready to take the court for her practice session, she heard someone say "Hey, stranger" from the umpire's chair.

It was actress Storm Reid, of The Last of Us and Euphoria fame.

"Oh my god," she said.

"I'm nervous," Reid said after they exchanged a hug. "I'm excited. I feel like I'm playing, and that's ridiculous."

Reid stayed to watch the practice session and was in awe of Gauff's talents, especially seeing them up close.

"It's so mesmerizing what she does," the Emmy Award winner said. "The hand-eye coordination. The skill is ridiculous."

Gauff, seeded third, will play Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round on Sunday. Gauff's career-best result at the Australian Open came in 2024, when she reached the semifinals. She lost in the quarterfinals last year.