Swiatek gives comprehensive review of 'Wicked: For Good'

Iga Swiatek knows her Wicked, and she proved that in her press conference when she gave an in-depth review of Wicked: For Good. She praised the film, especially the performance of Cynthia Erivo.

Iga Swiatek was all business during Friday's session with the media at the Australian Open, telling a reporter that she hadn't looked at the draw and had no interest in knowing who she might potentially play.

"Please don't spoil it for me," the World No. 2 requested. "I want to be very surprised after every match."

The tone of the press conference lightened thereafter, especially when Swiatek was asked if she had seen Wicked: For Good, the sequel to 2024's Wicked.

She said she had, and gave the movie a glowing review despite the challenge of connecting all the plot points from the franchise's previous films.

"I think it was great," Swiatek said at the first Grand Slam of the WTA Tour Presented by Mercedes-Benz season. "I think for someone who doesn't know the story of The Wizard of Oz, I think it's kind of confusing, because honestly I was with friends, and one of them didn't watch The Wizard of Oz. And she was like, 'What?'"

"I think it was a tricky topic, combining all the stuff that happened in The Wizard of Oz to Wicked. I think they did a really good job. I really liked how Ariana [Grande] played this kind of deeper moments at the end, how you can see she's evolving."

Swiatek also praised the performance of Cynthia Erivo, who played Elphaba Thropp.

"Cynthia Erivo is also amazing," she said."For sure, she's the one to play that lead role. Honestly, yeah, I really liked it. I really liked also that she can kind of sing with anyone on the crew, no matter who it was. Her voice always matched the other voice perfectly -- Cynthia's, I mean. I really enjoyed that."

The six-time Grand Slam champion said she plans to see it again, but this time alone. Her first viewing was compromised slightly by her friends, who talked constantly during the movie and distracted her.

And though she didn't see the play on Broadway during the US Open, she's hoping to see the stage production in London later this year.

The Australian Open will be Swiatek's second tournament of the year, after leading Poland to its first-ever United Cup title in Sydney.

Seeded second, she will play World No. 130 Yuan Yue in the first round, and could potentially face WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals. (But don't tell her that.)

If Swiatek wins the tournament, she'll complete the career Grand Slam. Her best result at the Australian Open has been the semifinals, which she made in 2022 and then again last year.