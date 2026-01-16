Best of Australian Open Media Day: Keys' Champions Walk, Gauff's 1-Point Slam and more

With the season's first Grand Slam beginning in a couple days, many players took the podium for Australian Open Media Day. From Madison Keys' approach to being a defending champion to Coco Gauff's self-evaluation of the 1-point Slam, here are the top moments from Media Day.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- With her 2025 Australian Open final win over Aryna Sabalenka approaching its one-year anniversary, Madison Keys is soaking in the feeling of returning to Melbourne for the first time as a defending Grand Slam champion.

It's a feeling she's always wanted, and now gets to experience on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. Being the reigning champion adds a new type of pressure, and she's learning to understand the new perspective.

"The thing that I'm really trying to kind of change my perspective on the pressure is that even though I've been on tour for a long time, this is also still my first experience as that," Keys said. "I'm really trying to just kind of embrace that and take it in and soak it in. I feel so often we look back and we regret that, even in the hard moments that were stressful and pressure and all that, we didn't find all the fun parts of it."

A fun champion's experience is walking the tunnel underneath Rod Laver Arena where the trophy photos are located with all the previous champions -- the 'Champions Walk'. Keys hadn't seen hers yet since arriving, but she's hoping she can grab the perfect photo.

"I hope I can go in there when there's no one else so I can take a picture and send it to my mom," Keys said. "I've always kind of remembered walking through that tunnel and seeing all the names and everything. It was a little bit of a pinch-me moment where I was like 'Wow, I'm going to be up there.'"

Sabalenka's moved on from 2025 defeat

The World No. 1 has great memories in Melbourne, notably her singles titles at the 2023 and 2024 Australian Opens -- the former was her first of four career Grand Slam titles. Last year, Sabalenka lost in the final to Keys in a three-set thriller 3-6, 6-2, 5-7 as the American won her first Grand Slam title.

However, Sabalenka isn't thinking too much about the defeat. They played each other twice since, both Sabalenka wins at Indian Wells in March and Brisbane last week. The 2025 final loss is not something she's dwelling on heading into this Australian Open.

"That final was tough one. She played incredible and overplayed me. Took me a little time to recover," Sabalenka said. "We had matches after that. I kind of worked on my mistakes on those matches. Going to this AO, I'm not really focusing on that last year result, but of course I would like to do just a little bit better than I did last year."

Swiatek's not focused on the draw, career Slam

Iga Swiatek made it clear she has a one match at a time mentality. So much, that she doesn't even care to know the draw. All Swiatek knows is that she is playing Yuan Yue in the first round, and she has no interest in hearing potential future matches.

"I'm not looking at the draw," Swiatek said. "It's not a joke. I'm literally not doing that. I want to be surprised after every match."

The World No. 2 also has a chance to win the career Slam. Earning her first Wimbledon singles title last summer, Swiatek could become the 11th player in women's tennis to achieve the feat, one that also isn't on the top of her mind.

"Honestly since the beginning of the year, there are many people coming to me and talking to me about it," Swiatek said of the career Slam. "I'm really just focusing on day-by-day work. This is how I actually was able to achieve the success that I already have, just focusing really on grinding, match by match.

"It's a tough tournament, so I have no expectations."

Bringing the WTA to Eala's home country

Alexandra Eala had a standout 2025 season that saw her become the first Filipina to crack the top 50, and she's set to make her main draw debut at the Australian Open this week.

With her success has come a larger following, and back in her home country of the Philippines, the WTA Tour will host its first tournament in the country with a WTA 125 event in Manila. The tournament coincides with the second week of the Australian Open, but Eala had high praise for the upcoming tournament.

"I'm so, so happy that it's finally coming together. It's been a dream to have home tournament," Eala said. "Just in the WTA stage in general, I think it's a huge step for tennis in the Philippines and women's tennis especially."

Experience helps Anisimova, but it's a new opportunity

Anisimova was right on the doorstep of a Grand Slam title twice in 2025. Reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, Swiatek and Sabalenka, respectively, won those matches.

Historically, Anisimova's best finish at the Australian Open has been the Round of 16 in 2019, 2022 and 2024, but this will be the highest-ranked the World No. 4 has entered this tournament. The deep Grand Slam runs are helpful, but simultaneously, the 2026 Australian Open is a new tournament.

"I think it helps for sure if I make it deep into the tournament to have those experiences and the things that I learned," Anisimova said. "Just being in those positions for the first time, I think the second time around is always going to be a lot easier. At least I have been in those spots that I know what to expect.

"At the same time, it's a new Grand Slam. I'm just really taking it one match at a time."

Gauff's ready to redeem 1-Point Slam performance

Two-time Grand Slam champion Gauff was one of many WTA stars, such as Swiatek and Anisimova, to play the Australian Open's 1-point Slam. Several players shared how much they loved competing or watching and enjoyed the competition, but Gauff had the most insightful answer.

In the friendly 48-player competition comprised of professionals, amateurs and local celebrities, Gauff eliminated herself against Donna Vekic with a fault -- a moment she couldn't contain her laughter.

"I have to redeem myself. I will play, for sure," Gauff said smiling.

"I did say I wanted an amateur to win. I think the best-case scenario happened. We had an amateur in

the finals versus Joanna (Garland), who became like a celebrity overnight, which I think was really cool. I thought that was cool because you got to hear stories that you would never hear.

"There were a couple cool stories that were from the qualifying rounds that I was there that I wish some people got to see on Rod Laver. There was a guy promoting paraplegic tennis. There was another older lady who had the best outfit."

Paolini's preparations with Rybakina

With Italy's group stage exit at the United Cup, Paolini went straight to Melbourne in preparation of the Grand Slam. The extra time allowed her to play an exhibition against Grand Slam and WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina.

"It's good because you play a match on Rod Laver (Arena)," Paolini said. "It's a court that I hopefully will play there."

Paolini said she's a "matches person," and she only had two singles matches at the United Cup, a loss to Belinda Bencic and a win over Leolia Jeanjean. So, the additional practice match was strong preparation despite a 6-4, 6-2 friendly loss to the Kazakh.

"It's a good moment to understand where you are and if your level is good or not," Paolini said. "I have to say I was pretty happy about that. I lost, but better than Ningbo -- I played better than Ningbo. It was only an exhibition, but it's great."