Sabalenka passes first-round test of Rakotomanga Rajaonah in straight sets

Two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka won her opening match at the 2026 edition with a straight sets victory over Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. The young Frenchwoman certainly tested the World No. 1 in the first set, but Sabalenka's power and experience prevailed.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka’s quest to make a fourth straight Australian Open final started on a high note Sunday, defeating Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, who certainly tested Sabalenka in the first set.

The wild card certainly gave it everything against the highest-ranked opponent in her career on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, but the two-time Australian Open champion’s experience prevailed in the 6-4, 6-1 victory at Rod Laver Arena to begin the night session.

"I think I didn't really start at my best and was struggling to find my rhythm," Sabalenka said to reporters. "But then I feel like in the last two games of the first set I found my rhythm, and I was able to step in and play a little bit better tennis."

What led to Sabalenka's victory?

Sabalenka really took advantage of the momentum and security of winning the first set. Breaking Rakotomanga Rajaonah’s serve to end the first set allowed Sabalenka to serve for a 1-0 lead. Quickly, the second-set lead blossomed to a 3-0. It was evident Sabalenka’s power behind her shot was too much for Rakotomanga Rajaonah, who often hit returns into the net or out of bounds.

In the second set, Sabalenka's ability to dictate Rakotomanga Rajaonah's movement on the court set up some easy winners at the net -- she went to the net 22 times -- or errors by Rakotomanga Rajaonah. For comparison, Sabalenka first serve on average was 167 kilometers per hour compared to 149 for Rakotomanga Rajaonah. On the return, Sabalenka won 42% and 64% of the points on her opponent's first and second serve, respectively

Sabalenka then won three of the final four games to end the one hour and 16-minute match.

"I was definitely working on serve and volley," Sabalenka said. "I'm super happy to be able to do it on the match. On the practice is one thing, but to be able to be kind of fearless and go there at the match is something else. I'm really proud I'm able to show this tennis."

How did Rakotomanga Rajaonah test the World No. 1?

The 20-year-old might a very quick statement in the opening game. Winning the coin toss, she elected to receive, and quickly set herself up with triple break point. Sabalenka did force a deuce, but her return into the net gave Rakotomanga Rajaonah the early break.

After Sabalenka broke to level at 1-1, Rakotomanga Rajaonah stayed in it by holding her serve across her next three service games. She even saved a break point to avoid going down 5-3, and hit a solid forehand winner to tie at 4-4.

It was a performance to be very proud of even in defeat as Rakotomanga Rajaonah left the court in smiles and waved to the Rod Laver Arena crowd, who showered her with applause.

"You're always kind of trying to figure out where you are," Sabalenka said. "Also that opponent that I never played before. I haven't really watched her games before and kind of lose her out of my radar. I didn't really know much about her. I was just struggling to find the rhythm of her shots. I'm happy that I could manage and I could get this win in straight sets."





What was the pivotal moment?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah was serving to remain in the first set down 5-4. She had two game point opportunities to extend the set, once at 40-30 and the other at Ad-40. Ultimately, Sabalenka saved the game points and created a set point of her own.

On the return, Sabalenka elected to use her power to force the young Frenchwoman from side-to-side, and the four-time Grand Slam champion took the break point and won the 45-minute first set. Sabalenka finished 4-of-10 on break point opportunities.

What's next?

Sabalenka will face the winner of Anastasia Pavluchenkova and qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan in the second round.