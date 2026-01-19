Poise, power, precision: Swiatek's clutch tiebreak guides opening win over Yuan

No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek came in the clutch winning three of the final four games and the tiebreak in the first set to spearhead a 7-6 (5). 6-3 win over Yuan Yue. The six-time Grand Slam champion defeated the qualifier behind 24 winners and taking 72% of the points on her first-serve.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Just a few months ago, Iga Swiatek handled Yuan Yue with ease, defeating her 6-0, 6-3 in the second round at Beijing in 74 minutes.

This time, however, in the first round of the Australian Open, Yuan battled with the World No. 2, forcing a first-set tiebreak and winning nine games total in the two-hour match. Despite the valiant effort, the six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek still pulled out the victory 7-6 (5), 6-3, advancing to the second round to face Marie Bouzkova.

What were Swiatek's keys to victory?

The 25-time WTA singles champion's poise really showed in the final few games and first-set tiebreak. Yuan was just one game away from the first set and kept it even throughout the tiebreak, but Swiatek's ability to dictate the point ultimately set her up with many of her 24 winners on the evening. On some, Yuan didn't believe they landed in, a credit to Swiatek's precision.

The Polish national rode the momentum built from the end of the opening set, taking the first three games in the second set. Swiatek won 72% of the points on her first serve, and took advantage of Yuan's second serve, winning 21-of-34 (62%) of those points.

At 4-3 in the second set, Swiatek took the final two games with one more break -- she won nearly half (40-of-82) of receiving points, compared to Yuan's 36% -- and earned her 25th straight Grand Slam first round win on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

How did Yuan challenge the World No. 2?

Yuan, who won three qualifying matches to enter the first round, jumped out to an early lead with a break of Swiatek and a hold in the first set. She often matched Swiatek's power in their rallies, and Swiatek racked up 21 unforced errors to Yuan's 13 in the first set. Compared to their first meeting where Yuan had just one break point opportunity, she converted 3-of-7.

Though Swiatek tied the first set at 3-3, Yuan's next two games followed a similar pattern with a break and hold, setting herself up with two games to close the first set. Swiatek bounced back winning three of the next four games to force the tiebreak, which Yuan managed to win five points.

In the second set, after falling 3-0 and taking a medical timeout for a lower back issue, Yuan won three of the next four, including a 16-point, 10-minute game to cut the deficit to 4-3.

What was the notable point in the match?

In the first set tiebreak, Yuan and Swiatek alternated points up until Swiatek led 5-4. During the the 10th point of the tiebreak, Yuan kept traded strong shots back-and-forth, but an incidental net cord forced Swiatek to come to the net.

The World No. 2 had several backhand winners, but none more momentous than this one. Despite the net cord, Swiatek's quick adjustment allowed her to smash home a backhand winner -- she had 15 winners in the first alone -- and create a double set point opportunity. Though Yuan saved one with an ace, another Swiatek backhand winner ended the set.