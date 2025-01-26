Tournament background - 901 - AO
Completed

Australian Open

MELBOURNE • AUSTRALIA

Grand Slam

Hard

Completed
Jan 12 - Jan 26, 2025
2025

Headlines

Player Feature
Keys - 2025 Australian Open

Champions Corner: Madison Keys and the making of a Grand Slam winner

7m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction

No.1 seeds Siniakova, Townsend battle to Australian Open doubles title

4m read
3mo ago
Siniakova and Townsend - 2025 Australian Open final
Social Buzz

Social reaction, notable numbers and what you need to know about Keys' win

5m read
3mo ago
Madison_Keys_-_Australian_Open_2025_-_Day_14-DSC_5855

'She deserved it today': Sabalenka finds perspective in Aussie Open defeat

2m read
3mo ago
GettyImages-2195841092