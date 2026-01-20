Takeaways: Keys solves strategy puzzle as Oliynykova tests reigning champion

Defending champion Madison Keys saved two set points after trailing 4-0 in both the first set and tiebreaker against a crafty Oleksandra Oliynykova. The World No. 9 capitalized on the first-set win to advance to the second round at the 2026 Australian Open.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Oleksandra Oliynykova had nothing to lose in her first round match against 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

It was the Ukrainian's Grand Slam and WTA Tour-level main draw debut in the Australian Open first round at Rod Laver Arena against the defending champion. Oliynykova, ranked No. 92 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, was facing her first top 50 opponent.

She was a tricky puzzle for Keys, and despite trailing 4-0 in the first set, and also in the first-set tiebreak, the World No. 9 saved two set points and solved the puzzle of Oliynykova. In one hour and 40 minutes, Keys defeated a proud Oliynykova 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Here are the top takeaways from Tuesday's day-session match:

Oliynykova's strategy pushes Keys to the limit: It was evident what the Ukrainian's game plan was against the World No. 9. She knew she didn't have the strength and power to outhit Keys, and cleverly utilized a more defensive approach. From frequent lob, moonball shots to simply keeping the ball in play, Oliynykova set herself up to be counter-aggressive, forcing Keys to cover the court in longer rallies. She also had some highlight-worthy digs that caused Keys to miss on the smash volley.

"I was hearing that I will not be in top 1000, then in top 500, in top 300, and in top 100," Oliynykova said. "All these people telling me that I won't be able to progress with this game style. But, actually, you know, my idea is to do my 'weird' things on court, but to be the best player with this type of game.

"I saw today, even with one of the best players in the world, it could be really uncomfortable. I will probably try to keep improving in this and not typical game style."

The game plan worked flawlessly for the first four games. Of course, there were several unforced errors and few double faults by Keys initially, but Oliynykova sprinted to a 4-0 lead. After conceding five straight games to trail 4-5 in the first set, Oliynykova rallied to win the next two games and created a chance to serve for the set, but could not convert.

It took a bit, but the defending champion solved the puzzle: Once Keys won the opening set, you could sense the shift of momentum for Keys and how deflating it was for Oliynykova. Keys conceded just one game in the second set, and won 90% of the points on her first serve in the set.

As the match progressed, it was evident Keys started to recognize and adjust to Oliynykova's tactics, and it led to Keys having full control of the match in the final set.

"It's just been a really long time to play someone who plays that style, but she does it so effectively," Keys said. "They're so high and they're so deep. It was really hard. I felt like I couldn't really take a swing volley or kind of like take it off of the bounce just because she hits such a good ball off of that."

Keys' power prevails: Similar to how Keys trailed 4-0 in the first set, she also trailed by the same scoreline in the tiebreak. With her back against the wall, Keys relied on her powerful forehand that Oliynykova tried to avoid. Then, facing double set point trailing 4-6, the defending champion won four straight points, three of which were forehand winners.

It also wasn't just her forehand as the American has a powerful backhand, too. Keys finished with 26 winners Tuesday afternoon compared to her opponents seven, and the American's average first serve speed was 169 kilometers per hour to Oliynykova's 139.

"I think at that point I had kind of just felt like I was playing a little bit too passive and timid and just not really taking advantage when I could," Keys said. "I feel like when I'm playing my best tennis, when I see my opportunities, I go for it. So kind of from that point kind of changed the momentum a little bit for me. Then after that, it was really just I was going to trust myself and go for my shots."

An excellent display of sportsmanship: Oliynykova often applauded for some of Keys' top shots of the day. Whether an ace or a serve, she gave the credit where it was due. After both players shook hands with the chair umpire, Oliynykova waved to the crowd and Keys joined the crowd in applauding her opponent. Keys also had kind words for Oliynykova, who stayed on court listening with a proud smile.

Oliynykova enjoyed every moment playing on Rod Laver Arena, leaving the court with gratitude, showing a heart formed with her hands.