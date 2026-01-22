Selekhmeteva stuns Badosa, Inglis battles through again at Australian Open

Oksana Selekhmeteva notched the first Top 30 win of her career and made a Grand Slam third round for the first time after upsetting last year's semifinalist Paula Badosa at the Australian Open. Local qualifier Maddison Inglis also advanced in three sets, and has now spent 13 hours and 20 minutes on court across her five matches so far.

Oksana Selekhmeteva saved the best for last to seal her 6-4, 6-4 upset of No. 25 seed Paula Badosa in the second round of the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old, ranked No. 101, found a spectacular angled backhand pass to foil last year's semifinalist at net, falling to her knees as she celebrated reaching the third round of a major for the first time in her career.

Australian Open: Scores | Draws | Order of play

It's a result that's been a long time coming for Selekhmeteva, who was a Top 10 junior and the two-time girls' doubles Grand Slam champion -- the US Open 2019 with Kamilla Bartone and Roland Garros 2021 with Alexandra Eala. Just a year after the latter, she qualified for her first professional Grand Slam main draw at Roland Garros 2022, and went on to reach her first WTA quarterfinal in Prague two months later. The left-hander's flashy, creative game -- all well-disguised drop shots and double-handed slices -- seemed on the brink of joining the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

But in 2023, disaster struck. A left shoulder injury would sideline Selekhmeteva for seven months. Having risen as high as No. 138 in 2022, by February 2024 her ranking had fallen to No. 904.

"I've never had such a serious injury, and it was a horrible experience," Selekhmeteva told SuperTennis last year. "It can happen, and you know it, but facing it all with a positive attitude isn't easy. You have to be able to believe in yourself at all times, even when you're feeling down."

Selekhmeteva's comeback hit its stride in 2025, when she won two WTA 125 titles in San Sebastian and Rovereto and cracked the Top 100 for the first time in October. She's continued to notch the milestones this week: her 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 first-round win over Ella Seidel was her first in a Grand Slam main draw, and defeating Badosa marked her first career Top 30 victory.

Selekhmeteva has trained in Spain since she was 15 years old, and is currently based at the TEC Carles Ferrer Salat -- an academy which prioritizes social justice and sustainability as well as sports -- near Barcelona, alongside fellow WTA pros such as Camila Osorio and Kaja Juvan. After reaching her first WTA 125 final in Rome last year, she paid tribute to the work she'd done with the academy:

"When I was six, a tennis coach told me I wasn't good at it," she said in her on-court speech. "I tried singing and dancing, but then I chose tennis. My social commitment? At TEC, I began to take an interest in the world's major issues, and we want to make our planet a better place. What's happening in our society requires us to take steps to build a better and more sustainable world. We athletes must seize every opportunity to make our voices heard."

Selekhmeteva will next face a Top 20 player for the first time in her career when she takes on No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula in the third round.

Marathon woman Inglis notches another three-set win

Two days ago, local fans could relish the best collective performance by their home players in 34 years: for the first time since 1992, six Australian women had made the second round in Melbourne.

It didn't last. Over Wednesday and Thursday, five of them -- Talia Gibson, Storm Hunter, Ajla Tomljanovic, Priscilla Hon and Taylah Preston -- all lost their second-round matches. It fell to the last up, and the second-lowest ranked of the squad at No. 168, to deliver redemption. Qualifier Maddison Inglis did just that, overhauling Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6[7] in 3 hours and 20 minutes, the second-longest match of the tournament so far. The 28-year-old was unable to serve out the win at 6-5 in the second set, but escaped from 5-3 down in the third.

That's in keeping with Inglis's tournament so far: for over a week, she's been living on the edge. Last Tuesday, she had to face down two match points in her first qualifying round against Leyre Romero Gormaz; on the first, she landed a forehand just inside the lines, and on the second the Spaniard just missed with her own putative winner. Inglis emerged a 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 victor in 2 hours and 21 minutes.

"I thought about that, actually, the last couple of matches," Inglis said after defeating Siegemund. "I kind of have a second chance. Yeah, I was really lucky to get through that first match. Tennis is so crazy sometimes. I just kind of kept fighting. Everyone around me said, 'Keep believing and just back yourself.' They really helped me get to this stage."

It set the tone for what was to come. She needed 2 hours and 41 minutes to defeat Claire Liu in the second qualifying round 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4 after saving two set points in the first set. In the first round of the main draw, she had to recover from losing a 4-0 second-set lead -- and two match points in the ensuing tiebreak -- to hold off compatriot Kimberly Birrell 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4 in 3 hours and 1 minute -- the third-longest contest of the Australian Open so far.

Inglis's only straight-sets match in the five she's played here this year was her final qualifying round, 6-4, 6-4 over Tamara Korpatsch -- and even that took more than two hours to seal. In total, Inglis has spent 13 hours and 24 minutes on court so far to advance to the third round of her home Slam for the second time -- she previously reached that stage in 2022.

"There have been some long and tough matches," she said. "I actually didn't know I had that in me at the moment. Yeah, it's crazy once you get out there, once you get playing. You want it so bad, it's crazy what you can do."

Inglis will face either No. 16 seed Naomi Osaka or Sorana Cirstea next.