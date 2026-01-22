Entire Top 10 will be on hand for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships field, and she'll be joined by Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and reigning champion Mirra Andreeva.

Every player in the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz Top 10 will be in the field at next month's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the second WTA 1000 tournament of the season.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the field, and she'll be joined by Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, 2024 champion Jasmine Paolini, Madison Keys and 2019 champion Belinda Bencic.

Other notable names in the 56-player draw include Victoria Mboko, Naomi Osaka, Marta Kostyuk, Paula Badosa and Iva Jovic.

Zheng Qinwen, who withdrew from the Australian Open after an injury-plagued 2025, is currently scheduled to play. So, too, is Marketa Vondrousova, who pulled out of the season's first Grand Slam with a shoulder injury.

Andreeva is the reigning champion in Dubai. The then-17-year-old defeated Swiatek, Rybakina and Tauson in her final three matches to become the youngest WTA 1000 champion of all time.

"I've been dreaming of having a press conference with a [WTA 1000] trophy by my side, so finally it happened," she said last year after beating Tauson in straight sets in the final.

The title pushed her into the Top 10 for the first time, and she's remained there ever since.

Other past champions in Dubai include Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko and Elina Svitolina, all of whom are in this year's field.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has been a WTA event since 2001. It previously alternated between a WTA 1000 and 500 tournament, but has been the former since 2023. It's played on outdoor hard courts, and is the second WTA 1000 tournament of the Middle East Swing following the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, which is played the week prior.

The champion will take home $665,000 and 1,000 rankings points.

The draw will be released on Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. local time. First-round action will kick off on Feb. 15, and the tournament will conclude with the final on Feb. 21.