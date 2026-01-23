Jovic, 18, upsets Paolini at Australian Open for first Top 10 win

The youngest player in the Top 100, 18-year-old Iva Jovic, dealt out the biggest upset of the tournament so far with a 6-2, 7-6(3) third-round defeat of No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini.

The result put No. 29 seed Jovic into the second week of a major for the first time at just her sixth attempt. It's also her first win over a Top 10 player in four meetings. Two of the teenager's three previous losses had come against Paolini, at Indian Wells and the US Open last year.

"I've been wanting this one for a while now," Jovic said in her on-court interview. "Had a couple of tough losses. I'm so happy to get through that barrier and get that win today."

After dominating a 37-minute first set against an over-pressing Paolini -- the Italian tallied 13 unforced errors and just four winners in the opener -- Jovic had to battle hard in the second. Two-time major finalist Paolini adjusted her tactics, pumping high balls to Jovic's backhand and extending the rallies. Jovic served for the match twice at 5-4 and 6-5, but was unable to close the deal.

But despite those setbacks, it was younger player who got on the front foot in an impeccable tiebreak, taking the lead with sweetly-timed backhands down the line and reaching match point with a bold return winner -- her 20th of the match.

"I tried to focus on what I was doing earlier in the match," Jovic said. "Being really aggressive and controlling the play. I think when I served for the match, I got a little too passive -- so I told myself to go out swinging and it helped in the tiebreak."

The result continues a rapid rise for Jovic, who was ranked No. 191 this time last year. She captured her first title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in Guadalajara last September, and started 2026 in fine form by reaching the Auckland semifinals and Hobart final. Her record this year is already 10-2, and she'll have the opportunity to extend that further against Yulia Putintseva in the fourth round.

