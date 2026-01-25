Sabalenka raises her game when it counts to beat Mboko at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka, the World No. 1, stayed strong in the end to beat Victoria Mboko in a 6-1, 7-6(1) victory at the Australian Open to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive year. Despite a strong start, Sabalenka faced resistance from Mboko but ultimately prevailed in a tiebreak to extend her unbeaten streak in tiebreak sets at Grand Slams to 20.

Recognizing in the lead-up to the match that a tough challenge awaited against the 2025 WTA Newcomer of the Year -- who was facing a World No. 1 and playing inside Rod Laver Arena for the first time -- Sabalenka started off the match in punishing form, and stormed out to a 6-1, 4-1 lead in just over 45 minutes. But, just as in her previous two matches against Bai Zhuoxuan and Anastasia Potapova, the top seed's level dipped with a big lead, and Mboko took advantage.

The two-time Grand Slam champion's serve was broken twice in the second set -- including at 5-4, after failing to convert three match points. And later, she found herself two points away from being pushed to a third set when Mboko pulled the 12th game to deuce. But in the end, Sabalenka found herself in a situation she's thrived in over the last 18 months: a tiebreak set at a Grand Slam -- and improved her unbeaten streak in such sets to 20 to finally see off Mboko's challenge in 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Saying previously that she had yet a chance to even practice with Mboko or watch her play up close -- perhaps symbolic of the 19-year-old's meteoric rise on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in the last 12 months -- her competitive spirit and sticktoitiveness left Sabalenka impressed.

“What an incredible player for such a young age," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. "It’s incredible to see these kids coming up on tour. I can’t believe I say that, I feel like I’m a kid still but whatever! Incredible player. She pushed me really hard today.

"I'm super happy with the win, once again in straight sets. She played incredible tennis. She pushed me so much. Happy to be through."

