Elina Svitolina dropped just three games against Coco Gauff in a 59-minute blitz to reach her fourth career Grand Slam semifinal, and first at the Australian Open. She will return to the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time since October 2021 as a result.

Elina Svitolina is still perfect in 2026.

The No. 12 seed needed just 59 minutes to extend her winning streak to 10 straight matches with a 6-1, 6-2 defeat of No. 3 seed Coco Gauff in the Australian Open quarterfinals. She advances to her fourth career Grand Slam semifinal, and first at the Australian Open.

Last September, Svitolina ended her 2025 season early, citing a need "to heal and recharge." The 31-year-old has raced out of the blocks on her return. She collected her 19th career title in Auckland at the start of the year, and is now on the third-longest tour-level winning streak of her career. (In 2017, she won 15 matches in a row, and in 2025 she won 11 straight.)

Indeed, Svitolina has only dropped one set in 2026 so far -- to Sonay Kartal in the Auckland quarterfinals. Svitolina trailed Kartal 5-3 in the third set before escaping 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5). She's now guaranteed to return to the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time since October 2021 in next Monday's rankings.

"Not bad, not bad at all," Svitolina said in her on-court inyterview. "Always been my dream to come back in Top 10 after maternity leave, that's always been my goal."

Svitolina's win over Gauff is her 24th career Top 5 win. Four of those have come at Grand Slams, all since her return from maternity leave. She levels her head-to-head with Gauff at 2-2, including 2-0 at the Australian Open having defeated the American 6-4, 6-3 in the 2021 second round. Gauff's pair of wins in the series both came in 2024, in the Auckland final and US Open third round -- both from a set down.

The Ukrainian will bid to reach her first Grand Slam final against No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who leads their head-to-head 5-1 (and 2-0 on outdoor hard courts). Svitolina's only victory in the series came in the 2020 Strasbourg semifinals; since then, she has won just one set in four meetings with Sabalenka.

