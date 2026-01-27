Swiatek reveals the most famous contacts in her phone

Appearing on The Hundred with Andy Lee, Iga Swiatek revealed how many contacts she has in her phone, and who the most famous names are.

Iga Swiatek is known for her impeccable timing on court.

Turns out she has fantastic comedic timing, as well.

The six-time Grand Slam champion showed off her quick wit and sense of humor on The Hundred with Andy Lee, a comedic Australian game show where panelists are asked a series of questions.

In this episode, the World No. 2 was asked what percentage of Australians have done a nudie run -- she was quite surprised by the answer -- and whether it's OK to catch up with your ex after a relationship is over.

She also offered her opinion on what percentage of Australians have more than 500 contacts in their phone, and way overshot that.

She revealed that she has 535 contacts in her phone, and when asked who is the most famous name in her contact list, she offered quite the duo: actress Courteney Cox, of Friends fame, and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

You may recall that Swiatek, a noted Friends enthusiast, received a warm hug from Cox after winning Wimbledon last summer. And the year prior, before Roland Garros, the duo shared a friendly hit.

As for Nadal, it's no secret that he's Swiatek's tennis idol.

Check out the full segment below.

Swiatek has also been having plenty of fun on court this week, winning her first four matches at the Australian Open to reach her sixth consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Next up is a match against WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina. Swiatek leads their head-to-head 6-5, though Rybakina won their previous meeting at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The 25-time WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz champion doesn't put a whole lot of stock into that head-to-head figure, though.

"I wouldn't say head-to-head matters, because even when one of us was winning, it was always a tight match, or she beat me easy," Swiatek said after beating Maddison Inglis in the fourth round. "Doesn't matter. Doesn't make sense to overanalyze who won the last ones or how it has been looking. Every match is a different story."

Swiatek has been to the semifinals twice in Melbourne, first in 2022 and again last year. If she wins the title, she'll complete the career Grand Slam.