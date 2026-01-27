Australian Open quarterfinals: Anisimova or Pegula? Swiatek or Rybakina?

Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina are already through to the semifinals. Now the bottom half of the draw will decide which two players earn the remaining places in Melbourne’s final four.

The Australian Open semifinals have their first names. Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina moved through Tuesday, leaving the bottom half of the draw to determine the rest.

What went down in the top half quarterfinals

Sabalenka was first to book her place, continuing her run in Melbourne with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win over 18-year-old Iva Jovic. The top seed reached her fourth consecutive Australian Open semifinal.

Svitolina followed soon after, extending her winning streak to 10 matches with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Coco Gauff. It was another controlled performance from Svitolina, who is back in the Australian Open semifinals.

What’s on the line in Wednesday’s bottom half

On Rod Laver Arena, No. 4 Amanda Anisimova and No. 6 Jessica Pegula meet in an all-American showdown with a semifinal berth at stake. Pegula advanced by ending Madison Keys’ title defense in her last match, while Anisimova is chasing her first career Australian Open semifinal after reaching two major finals in 2025.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek and No. 5 Elena Rybakina will meet for the 12th time. Swiatek leads their rivalry 6–5 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and enters the match three wins away from completing a career Grand Slam. For Rybakina, she has been flawless through four rounds and yet to drop a set. She has conceded only 18 games.

Wednesday's breakdown

No. 5 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 2 Iga Swiatek, 11:30 a.m. local (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Head-to-head: Swiatek leads 6-5

What’s at stake: Swiatek is seeking her second straight (and third overall) semifinal in Melbourne, in her somewhat quiet quest for the career Grand Slam. It's incredible that she's only three matches away from accomplishing that feat. Rybakina, who hasn't dropped a set through four matches in Melbourne, is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since making the final here back in 2023.

Garber’s take: There have been a couple of bobbles for Swiatek along the way -- a tough opening tiebreak against qualifier Yuan Yue and a 6-1 dropped set to Anna Kalinskaya. Rybakina has yet to drop a set. The 6-5 head-to-head doesn’t reveal much, but … Rybakina won their last meeting, at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. And in their only previous match in Melbourne, in 2023, Rybakina was a 6-4, 6-4 winner.

Kallet’s take: That WTA Finals match you're referencing, Greg, was memorable for how quickly it turned. Swiatek won the first set handily, and then Rybakina came right back to win 12 of the next 13 games. Before that match, Swiatek had beaten the former Wimbledon champ four straight times in 2025. This feels like a pick'em between two champions, but I'm going with Swiatek to narrowly escape in three.

No. 6 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 4. Amanda Anisimova, 1 p.m. local (Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET)

Head-to-head: Pegula leads 3-0

What’s at stake: Pegula is into her fourth Australian Open quarterfinal after dethroning Madison Keys in the fourth round. Pegula hasn't been to this stage in Melbourne since 2023, and another win will net her best result in Melbourne. She'll have to get past another American to get there -- and another tremendous power player. Anisimova is seeking her third straight major final.

Garber’s take: At the age of 31 (she turns 32 next month), Pegula continues to produce some of her best tennis. She looked rock solid in her 6-3, 6-4 win over Keys. Pegula has now won 13 of her past 14 matches against fellow Americans -- and has never lost to Anisimova (3-0). That said, I like the way Anisimova is tracking, building on last year’s breakthrough success. Anisimova in three.

Kallet’s take: Pegula looked great against Keys and hasn't really been challenged all tournament. The wins have looked routine. Save for a tiebreaker in her last match, Anisimova has also looked in control. I don't put a ton of stock into their head-to-head record -- their most recent match was a year and a half ago, and Anisimova is a different player now. I agree Pegula -- so consistent and so gritty -- pushes it to three, but Anisimova prevails.