Mertens-Zhang, Krunić-Danilina among Australian Open doubles semifinalists

The Australian doubles draw is narrowing down to its final four pairs. With the top-seeded duo and reigning champions Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend uspet Wednesday, a new champion is guaranteed in doubles. Here's more on the current doubles semifinalists in Melbourne.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- With the four singles semifinalists -- Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina -- set in stone, the doubles draw is also narrowing down to its final four pairs.

Aussie fan favorite duo of Talia Gibson and Kim Birrell will face Vera Zvonareva and Ena Shibahara Wednesday evening for the final doubles semifinal spot, but three doubles pairs have already clinched their spot, one match away from that coveted final.

Let's take a look at the current doubles semifinalists in Melbourne Park:

Krunić, Danilina knock off defending doubles champions

Seventh-seeded pair Aleksandra Krunić and Anna Danilina knocked off the top doubles pair in the world in Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend. With a 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 win, the Slovak-Kazakh pair won 70% of their first service points to withstand the 2025 Australian Open doubles draw champions.

In their two three-set matches in Melbourne so far, Krunić-Danilina have dominated when it mattered most with third-set bagels.

The pair most recently defeated Siniakova-Townsend in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros last year. Krunić-Danilina eventually reached the final, but fell to Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini. Their next task is Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani in the semifinals.

Dabrowski, Stefani fend off Hsieh, Ostapenko

Dabrowski and Stefani outlasted Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-6 (5) at Margaret Court Wednesday. The duo has won all their matches in straight sets at Melbourne and marks a successful start to a rekindled doubles tandem. Hsieh Su-wei and Ostapenko had come in with plenty of momentum with a title in Brisbane a few weeks ago.

Prior to the 2026, Dabrowski-Stefani most recently played together for a few tournaments in 2023, including Roland Garros, Madrid, Stuttgart, among others. Both Stefani and Dabrowski were at the WTA Finals Riyadh in November 2025, playing alongside different partners as Stefani finished as runner-up with Timea Babos.

On Wednesday, the pair broke their opponents four times and landed 82% of their first serves, and won 43% of their opponents' first service points.

Mertens, Zhang highest-seeded pair remaining

Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai will await the winner of tonight's final doubles quarterfinal after defeating Wu Fang-Hsien and Eri Hozumi 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals. Mertens, who won her second WTA Finals doubles title in November with Veronika Kudermetova, has partnered Zhang and now remain the highest seed left in the draw.

Zhang and Mertens played together just once in 2025 at the Miami Open in addition to a couple times in 2024. Both are top 15 players in the PIF WTA Rankings for doubles, with Mertens at No. 6 and Zhang at No. 15. In their quarterfinal win, they had five aces to their opponents' one and finished with four pivotal breaks to get the edge.

Aussie duo set to battle Zvonareva, Shibahara

Birrell and Gibson had fought their way into the quarterfinals, knocking off No. 2 pair Errani and Paolini 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8) in their second round match before defeating Kristina Mladenovic Guo Hanyu 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to book their spot in Wednesday's quarterfinal.

They'll encounter a powerful duo of Zvonareva and Shibahara, who upset sixth-seeded Asia Muhammad and Erin Routliffe in three sets. Zvonareva, 41, returned to tennis after a long layoff at the end of last year, and reached the final with Shibahara in Canberra earlier this month.