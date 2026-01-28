WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Pegula defeats Anisimova in all-American affair to reach first Australian Open semifinal

1m read 28 Jan 2026 14m ago
Jessica Pegula, Australian Open 2026
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Summary

On her fourth try, Jessica Pegula advanced to her first semifinal in Melbourne on Wednesday with a straight-sets victory over compatriot Amanda Anisimova, the third American she's beaten at the event. A meeting with Elena Rybakina awaits.

A look back at Latisha Chan’s career on the WTA Tour

00:42
Latisha Chan Yung-Jan

The last time Jessica Pegula faced a compatriot in the Australian Open quarterfinals, she fell in three sets to eventual finalist Jennifer Brady in 2021.

Australian Open: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Five years later, it was Pegula who reigned victorious in an all-American affair, outlasting No. 4 seed Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6 (1) in 1 hour and 35 minutes on Wednesday to reach her first Australian Open semifinal.

The win marked her eighth straight victory over an American at a Grand Slam. She also became the first American woman to defeat three compatriots in a single Australian Open since Gigi Fernandez accomplished the feat in 1993. Pegula beat McCartney Kessler in the second round, defending champion Madison Keys in the fourth round and Anisimova in the quarters.

She also improved to 4-0 against Anisimova at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level.

More to come...

WTA Staff

Summary

On her fourth try, Jessica Pegula advanced to her first semifinal in Melbourne on Wednesday with a straight-sets victory over compatriot Amanda Anisimova, the third American she's beaten at the event. A meeting with Elena Rybakina awaits.

A look back at Latisha Chan’s career on the WTA Tour

00:42
Latisha Chan Yung-Jan