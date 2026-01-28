Pegula defeats Anisimova in all-American affair to reach first Australian Open semifinal

A look back at Latisha Chan’s career on the WTA Tour

On her fourth try, Jessica Pegula advanced to her first semifinal in Melbourne on Wednesday with a straight-sets victory over compatriot Amanda Anisimova, the third American she's beaten at the event. A meeting with Elena Rybakina awaits.

The last time Jessica Pegula faced a compatriot in the Australian Open quarterfinals, she fell in three sets to eventual finalist Jennifer Brady in 2021.

Five years later, it was Pegula who reigned victorious in an all-American affair, outlasting No. 4 seed Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6 (1) in 1 hour and 35 minutes on Wednesday to reach her first Australian Open semifinal.

The win marked her eighth straight victory over an American at a Grand Slam. She also became the first American woman to defeat three compatriots in a single Australian Open since Gigi Fernandez accomplished the feat in 1993. Pegula beat McCartney Kessler in the second round, defending champion Madison Keys in the fourth round and Anisimova in the quarters.

She also improved to 4-0 against Anisimova at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level.

