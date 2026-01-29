Back again! Sabalenka bests Svitolina to reach fourth straight Australian Open final

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka advanced to her fourth straight Australian Open final, defeating Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-3. The 2023 and 2024 champion reaches her eighth Grand Slam final overall and will face Elena Rybakina in a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Aryna Sabalenka has made the Australian Open final a familiar destination.

With a 6-2, 6-3 semifinal win over Elina Svitolina, the World No. 1 reached the championship match in Melbourne for the fourth straight year and the eighth Grand Slam final of her career. She has done so without dropping a set, matching her title runs in 2023 and 2024, when she eventually won the trophy.

"Right now my mentality is like I'm ready to do whatever -- [whoever] is going to be in that finals -- I'm ready to go out there and fight with what I have and do everything I can," Sabalenka said to press.

"I think when I have this mentality, I play my best tennis, and I'm there, I'm fighting, I have my opportunities. So that's my approach to the finals this season."

She now improves to 6-1 against Svitolina on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and will meet Elena Rybakina in the final. It's a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final, which Sabalenka won in a comeback 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Sabalenka has also reached the last seven Grand Slam finals on hard court, dating back to 2023.

"I think her shots are heavy, deep, flat balls," Sabalenka said of Rybakina. "It's not easy to work with, but yeah, we have a great history. She's incredible player. We had a lot of great battles, a lot of finals we played. I'm looking forward to battle this power."

As for Svitolina, she reached her fourth Grand Slam semifinal but is still seeking her first trip to a major final. The Ukrainian opened her 2026 season in Auckland, where she won the title, and the loss to Sabalenka was her first defeat of the year. She is projected to return to the top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Sabalenka's power game dominated Svitolina when she was on the return. In the first game, after trailing 15-40, Sabalenka won four straight points -- three of them winners -- to save the break points and hold serve. She landed 67% of her first serves, winning nearly 70% of her first-service points.

Frequently, Sabalenka's serve would stretch the Ukrainian wide allowing Sabalenka plenty of open space for a winner. Other times, Svitolina's returns would go long in an attempt to counter the World No. 1, who finished with 29 winners to Svitolina's 17 unforced errors.

The first break went to Sabalenka. It didn't come without some minor controversy, however. On the opening point, the chair umpire called a hindrance violation on Sabalenka -- who requested a video review -- for saying something aloud ahead of Svitolina's return. Despite her argument, the call remained in favor of Svitolina, who shortly thereafter had her shot of the match with a forehand dig after Sabalenka hit a drop shot to spark the Rod Laver Arena crowd.

That brief stint would be short-lived after Sabalenka struck with the break, even saving a game point of Svitolina's in the deuce, taking a 3-1 lead. The four-time Grand Slam champion earned her second break after trading holds for three games to secure the first set 6-2.

The Ukrainian found herself in the same situation to begin the second set as she did the first -- with a break-point opportunity. This time, she capitalized and then won four straight points the next game, capped off with a fortunate net cord winner, to hold and have a 2-0 lead in the second set.

But that break and hold must've ignited a fire in Sabalenka, who won the next 12-of-13 points, recapturing the set with a 3-2 lead. The Sabalenka-winner to Svitolina-error story returned as the World No. 1 had five winners in the stretch to seven Svitolina errors, and interestingly, Sabalenka won 8-of-10 points of rallies that went nine shots or longer.

"To be fair, I thought I was returning today also quite well," Svitolina said. "I think my serve was not great at all.

"I think I was returning good, but then her second shot was unbelievable. She was returning well, quick, and then she had another punch coming, the second shot after her serve. I mean, that's why she's World No. 1."

The point that really sunk any signs of hope for Svitolina came in the ensuing game. Leading 40-30, it was a must-hold point for Svitolina, but despite matching Sabalenka's power on almost every shot in the intense rally, she knew she mishit her final forehand that went wide-left. A small scream with a palm to the face -- not too mention the double fault to give Sabalenka the advantage -- summed up the night the best as Sabalenka broke Svitolina's serve to go up 4-2.

"I was not putting enough pressure on her with my serve, so of course, you know, when you play players like that, you don't have too much time to waste," Svitolina said.