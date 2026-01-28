Lys to miss 'next couple of weeks' with knee injury

Eva Lys announced on social media she will be sidelined for the next couple of weeks because of a hyperextended right-knee injury. Though competing at the Australian Open, she picked up the injury during the United Cup in Sydney.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No. 39 Eva Lys will be out of competition for a "couple of weeks" because of a hyperextended right-knee injury, she announced on social media.

"After the first evaluation in Sydney didn't show anything concerning, further tests back home confirmed a knee injury that will keep me out of competition for a the next couple of weeks...and honestly, this one really hurts," Lys wrote.

"Being sidelined is one of the hardest parts of this journey when all you want to do is compete."

Lys, of Germany, initially suffered the injury during her three-set win over Netherlands' Suzan Lamens at the United Cup group stage in Sydney. Running for a backhand return, her right knee hyperextended as her foot planted.

Following her Australian Open first-round loss to Sorana Cirstea, Lys said she came into that match at about "70%," and the nagging injury affected her forehand and movement, she added.

"I mean at first I wasn't really sure whether it's going to be fine to play, so I was very, very happy that I could definitely go into the match," Lys said to press. "I knew I wasn't really at 100%, but tried everything I could.

"I'm happy it's nothing too serious, nothing I'm going to be out for a long time with, but something that needs a little bit of attention."

Lys partnered Lamens in doubles at the Australian Open a few days later, but retired in the first set, trailing 5-0, after receiving attention to her knee.

After the Australian Open concludes, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz heads to the Middle East, where Lys will likely not compete based on her timeline.