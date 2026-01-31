Reunited and it feels so good! Mertens and Zhang win Australian Open doubles title

Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai, who last played a Grand Slam together at Wimbledon in 2022, reunited at the Australian Open to win the title. Mertens now has six Grand Slams, three in Australia, while Zhang has three. They defeated Danilina and Krunic in straight sets, with Mertens reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking.

Before they entered this year's Australian Open doubles tournament together, Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai last stood on the same side of the net at a Grand Slam tournament four years ago, when they finished as runners-up at Wimbledon. But a reunion of the respective former World No. 1 and World No. 2 in doubles has now reaped immediate rewards in Melbourne.

On Saturday, the Belgian-Chinese duo defeated Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 7-6(4), 6-4 to win what is a ninth Grand Slam doubles title between them -- in just their seventh career event as a pair.

"This is second time play together at the Grand Slam," Zhang said. "First time we make to the final, and this time we got the trophy. Very special. We show every team how good we are. We played so many great teams and then so many great singles player, doubles player. We played everything."

Mertens now owns six Slams in doubles -- three of which have come Down Under -- and Zhang three. Zhang lifted her other women's doubles trophies with the now-retired Samantha Stosur at the 2019 Australian Open and the 2021 US Open, while Mertens has now won a doubles Grand Slam in each of the last three years -- and will return to the top spot in the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday.

"It's been definitely a good couple of months, especially on the Grand Slams and the WTA Finals," Mertens said. "I knew if we would win the semis, that I would be No. 1 again, so that was definitely a motivation to do well.

"Of course I was not really thinking about the spot. I was thinking about this trophy in the first place, but it does mean a lot. It's something to do well in singles and doubles, but to be No. 1 in something, it's amazing."

The No. 4 seeds pulled away against the No. 7 seeds -- who were contesting their second major final together after finishing as runners-up at Roland Garros last spring -- after coming from 4-1 behind in the first set. A four-game run put them in front, and despite failing to convert two set points in the 12th game, a 6-0 tiebreak lead proved enough of a margin earn them the set on a seventh set point. They later stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the second set, and needed almost every bit of that cushion. They didn't wrap up the win until five games later -- and after two championship points slipped away at 5-2.

In addition to the Wimbledon fortnight at which they finished as runners-up to Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Mertens and Zhang were also finalists in Birmingham that year. On the way to their first-ever team title, they saved three match points in the second round against teenagers Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko in a match they won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6[10].

Currently ranked World No. 6, Mertens was assured of getting back to World No. 1 regardless of the final result. She will log her 40th week on top next week.

The championship duo will be a pairing for the foreseeable future, with their next tournaments scheduled to be at the WTA 1000s in Doha and Dubai.

"That's the plan for the moment," Mertens said. "The result was here this week, we feel confident to play with each other. We were confident. We trust each other."