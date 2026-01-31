47 aces, a hefty payday and more from Rybakina's memorable two weeks down under

From her third set heroics in the final to a high-stakes gauntlet through the world's top two seeds, Elena Rybakina leaves Melbourne with a second Grand Slam and a historic winner's payday.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz opened with a familiar scene: Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka meeting again on the sport’s biggest stage.

Just two months after their championship showdown at the 2025 WTA Finals, the two met again with another major title on the line, this time at the Australian Open.

Just like Riyadh, Rybakina prevailed, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Saturday in 2 hours and 18 minutes for her second career Grand Slam title. Rybakina earned AUD $4.1 million (USD $2.75 million).

From the winning moment to the postmatch festivities, here is all the buzz from the 2026 Australian Open final:

The winning moment

It almost had seemed that this moment and feel was going to be Sabalenka's as the World No. 1 held a 3-0 lead in the third set. This came after a pivotal hold and break to close the second. However, Rybakina stormed back and won six of the final seven games to secure the championship.

Rybakina bookmarked this Grand Slam chapter with an ace, her most potent weapon. Here is the moment the she won it all:

Throughout the tournament, Rybakina struck 47 aces -- just under seven per match in Melbourne -- building on her status as the tour’s 2025 leader in the category.

A message from the doubles champs

After rejoining forces ahead of the 2026 Australian Open, Mertens and Zhang earned their first Grand Slam doubles title together -- a few years following their runner-up performance at Wimbledon. Mertens, who now becomes the No. 1 doubles player in the PIF WTA rankings, picked up her sixth Grand Slam doubles, and Zhang captured her third.

An honest few words from the finalist

Sabalenka's been in this position before. In addition to her four Grand Slam titles, she's also lost four as well, including the past two Australian Opens. Sometimes it can be hard, but Sabalenka always makes sure to share some words of gratitude to her opponent, team and the audience.

Check out this clip from her finalist's speech:

Shortly after her press conference, Sabalenka took to Instagram to show her appreciation for her 2026 run in Melbourne.

Taking the podium

It's an Australian Open tradition for the champion to have a champagne toast with the media right before the press conference, led by tournament director Craig Tiley. Given the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup was on the podium with Rybakina, it was probably one of her favorite press conferences to do even in the late hours. Sabalenka also addressed the media.

Mertens and Zhang also held a joint press conference, sharing insight into how their partnership, what led to their comeback and more.

Full-circle moment to make history

Saturday's win was a full-circle moment for Rybakina, who avenged the 2023 loss to Sabalenka on the same court. Interestingly, she became the first No. 5 seed to win a Grand Slam singles title since ... Sabalenka's win against Rybakina in the 2023 final.

Additionally, Rybakina's also the fourth women's singles player since 1975 to beat the No. 1 and No. 2 en route to the championship at the Australian Open. She beat No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.