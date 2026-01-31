Sabalenka vs. Rybakina Australian Open Final live updates: Rybakina takes first set 6-4

Elena Rybakina has taken the first set vs. Aryna Sabalenka in the 2026 Australian Open women's singles final, a rematch of the 2023 edition. From key moments to the best points, wtatennis.com has all the updates from the championship.

LIVE SCORE: Rybakina takes first set 6-4. Sabalenka leads second set 2-1, Rybakina to serve.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Elena Rybakina has taken the first set 6-4 in the 2026 Australian Open women's singles final against four-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka. It's the first set Sabalenka has dropped all tournament.

It's a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final, which Sabalenka won in three sets, but now with a pivotal break early in the first set, Rybakina held serve the rest of the set to put herself in prime position for her second Grand Slam title.

From the key moments to the best points, continue to check back here as wtatennis.com has all the live updates from the 2026 Australian Open final:

Capriati unveils championship trophy

Jennifer Capriati, a two-time Australian Open champion in 2001 and 2002, unveiled the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, which will be awarded to tonight's champion. The Australian Open in 2001 was her first Grand Slam title when she defeated then-No. 1 Martina Hingis, become the lowest seed (12) to win the title at that point.

What's at stake tonight? Sabalenka would win her fifth career Grand Slam and Rybakina would get her second in addition to a AUD $4.1 million (USD $2.75 million) prize.

Players take the court with a closed Rod Laver Arena roof

Sabalenka and Rybakina took the champion's walk just ahead of stepping onto the court. The roof at Rod Laver Arena is closed -- Melbourne received off-and-on rain throughout Saturday afternoon. Both the women's and men's doubles finals earlier were played with the roof open. Throughout the tournament, the roof has occasionally been closed because of heat.

Prior to their warm-up, the World No. 1 Sabalenka won the toss and chose to serve.

First set

Rybakina strikes first

In the opening game, Sabalenka quickly displayed that signature power with an ace to go up 30-0, but Rybakina matched the aggression and responded with a forehand winner on the return. Winning three-straight points, she set up a break point and though Sabalenka saved it, Rybakina broke her serve in the deuce. She then held serve, notching another of her famous aces in the second game, for a 2-0 lead.

Dominant on the serve

Following Rybakina's early break and hold, the players traded holds for five consecutive games. Sabalenka held Rybakina scoreless in the fifth game -- capping it with an ace -- to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Rybakina responded the next game by using her serve to stretch Sabalenka out wide and hold, but as the pattern has been since that early break, Sabalenka relied her serve to head into the changeover down 4-3.

Rybakina saves double break point to go up 5-3, then serves for set

Down 15-40, Sabalenka had a prime chance to get the break back and level the set at four games apiece. Of course it was only fitting Rybakina went to her reliable serve and struck and ace to save one. Then, on the next point, Sabalenka's backhand couldn't reach the trajectory of Rybakina's first serve. The Kazakh eventually won four straight points to hold for a 5-3 lead.

She capitalized on the opportunity and closed out the set 6-4 on her serve. Sabalenka took a change of attire break heading into the second and will serve to begin the first game.

Second set

Players trade holds to start second set

In an 18-point second game, Rybakina saved three break points to tie the second set an one game apiece. Sabalenka had forced a deuce, even shouting a "Let's Go" to motivate herself after a forehand winner to temporarily have the Ad-40, but Rybakina remained calm and collected. Using her ability to dictate her opponent's court coverage, Rybakina had winners of her own to close game.