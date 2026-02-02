Creativity and 'a big luck': Oliynykova claims first WTA win in Cluj-Napoca

Oleksandra Oliynykova claimed the first WTA main-draw win of her career late on Sunday night at the Transylvania Open, overcoming Mayar Sherif 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 in 2 hours and 54 minutes from 3-1 down in the third set -- and revealed afterward that she was lucky to be at the tournament at all.

Cluj-Napoca: Scores | Draws | Order of play

The Ukrainian captured hearts two weeks ago at the Australian Open with her positive demeanor, valiant first-round challenge against defending champion Madison Keys and heartfelt words about her soldier father on her country's frontline. She had to navigate the perils of living in a war zone again just to get to Cluj-Napoca when Kyiv suffered a widespread power outage last week.

"When I was losing in the third set in some moments, I said to myself just to enjoy being here, because actually it's a big luck to compete in this tournament," Oliynykova said in her on-court interview.

"I live and practice in Kyiv and because of Russian attacks, we have very big problems with electricity. Two hours before my train -- because I live on the 20th floor -- I'm entering the lift and electricity just turns off. In the end, I was just 10 minutes before my train left. So actually it's a big luck.

"I just said to myself, 'C'mon, there was a possibility that you would not come to this tournament. Try to enjoy it, try to play more free and more creative.' And actually, that was the key today to win."

There was plenty of creativity on show from both players throughout the enthralling contest. Lung-busting rallies and chess-like tactics were the order of the day as Oliynykova and Sherif deployed every tool at their disposal to out-manoeuvre each other. A series of exquisite drop shots from the Egyptian saw her sneak a top-quality first-set tiebreak after saving one set point, but Oliynykova bounced back superbly. Her variety and point construction proved crucial: Oliynykova frequently used high moonballs as an offensive weapon, pushing Sherif behind the baseline before flattening out her own strokes for winners.

The 24-year-old visibly gave her all in the deciding set, winning two of her best points of the match despite slipping over as she won five of the last six games. Watch the full highlights below.

Oliynykova will face No. 8 seed Anna Bondar in the second round after the Hungarian escaped Ella Seidel 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-0 after coming within two points of defeat in the second-set tiebreak.