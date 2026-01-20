All smiles with a serious message, Oliynykova embraces Australian Open stage

In her tour-level debut, Oleksandra Oliynykova gave defending champion Madison Keys a scare on Rod Laver Arena in the Australian Open first round. But behind the smiles and the hot shots, the Ukrainian is motivated by a more serious message.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Oleksandra Oliynykova's first words on entering the Melbourne Park interview room after her Rod Laver Arena showdown with defending champion Madison Keys were: "I'm so happy to be here."

They encapsulated the attitude the 25-year-old Ukrainian had shown on court. Oliynykova hadn't pulled off the win, though she had held a 4-0 first-set lead and two set points over Keys before falling 7-6(6), 6-1. But few underdogs have embodied the idea of embracing the moment quite like the World No. 92, who was not just making her Grand Slam debut but playing her first ever match on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

"It's the best experience in my career," Oliynykova told press. "I never played before -- actually, I never played even 250 main draw, and I never played on a big arena. To get this experience, it's something that I'll remember for the end of my life."

Oliynykova won the crowd over -- and, for a set, flummoxed Keys -- with her game, all dogged defense and creative variety. When she went up a double break with one of the best points of the match, retrieving the American's hardest strikes before slotting an angled pass past her, an unlikely upset seemed to be brewing.

But even as Keys worked out the puzzle, settled her nerves and reeled her opponent in, nothing could stop Oliynykova from relishing her experience. She frequently clapped Keys' clutch winners and aces, and approached the net after the match with a broad smile on her face.

No wonder that Keys also applauded Oliynykova after their hug, and opened her on-court interview by praising her as a "great competitor" -- a moment that only broadened the smile of Oliynykova, who was still signing autographs by the side of the court.

"I think it's not always about winning or losing," Oliynykova said. "It's not good in the sport that we are putting too much pressure on the athlete depending only the results, because when you are playing great tennis, you are playing against great opponents, you see high sportsmanship from both sides, you see very kind fans who are cheering for both.

"We need to enjoy this moment. I cannot be disappointed, because for me, I try to see sport more than just result. It's also something what's motivating me, because actually, if I will be thinking only about the result and that's it, I think I wouldn't be on this level. Because it's, for me, the whole experience. It's more important."

Behind Oliynykova's smile and sunny demeanor, complete with temporary flower tattoos on her face, her motivation is a more serious one. In 2011, when she was 10 years old, her family fled Ukraine for Croatia as political refugees after protesting against Viktor Yanukovych's pro-Russian government. They've now returned to their homeland: Oliynykova lives and trains in Kyiv, while her father and coach Denis serves on the frontline in the Ukrainian army. Oliynykova now travels solo -- in contrast to Keys' entourage, her player box was empty on Tuesday -- and sees it as her mission to represent Ukraine on the world stage, and to remind the world that war is still taking its toll on the country.

"There was a couple of massive attacks [on the] last night I spent in Ukraine before the trip here," Oliynykova said. "There was explosion just near my home, and a drone hit the home just across the road. My apartment was literally shaking because of the explosion.

"Every competition is important, every opportunity to say something about Ukraine. Because it's sad, because this war is very long, and I think people are losing the attention after so many years. But now in Ukraine we don't have electricity. In my apartment, I have no electricity, no water, no heat. That's what's going on. Every opportunity to say about this, I believe it's very important."

Indeed, Oliynykova says that her father joining the military was the catalyst for her rise up the rankings -- just eight months ago, she was ranked No. 274; since then, she's broken into the Top 100 after winning three WTA 125 titles in Tolentino, Tucuman and Colina. She describes him as her "biggest support since my childhood in everything," and that he dreamed of one day seeing Oliynykova play on courts like Rod Laver Arena.

Denis Oliynykov wasn't able to be there in person this time, but he was watching from Ukraine -- and the message he sent his daughter might have been the most special moment of a special day.

"He told me that it was amazing match," Oliynykova said. "And yeah, I made his dream come true in such a situation. What could be more? What could be biggest motivation? I cannot imagine this."