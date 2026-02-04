2026 PIF Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard launches

An Australian Open title-run sends Elena Rybakina to the top, with Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina close behind after a busy start to the season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Wednesday announced the first official Leaderboard update of the 2026 season as another exciting and dramatic PIF Race to the WTA Finals kicks off.

Five WTA tournaments in addition to the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open have taken place so far, with WTA Finals reigning champion Elena Rybakina sitting in the top spot courtesy of her quarterfinal run at the WTA 500 Brisbane International then triumphing in Melbourne to win the second Slam title of her career.

Rybakina dramatically qualified at the last possible moment during 2025's PIF Race to the WTA Finals and went on to win a record-breaking $5.235m as the champion.

Aryna Sabalenka, who Rybakina defeated in a pulsating Australian Open final, sits in second place with further points coming from winning the Brisbane title in early January.

Elina Svitolina’s strong start to the season places her third after capturing the 19th title of her career at the ASB Classic in Auckland and reaching the semifinals in Melbourne, matching her best Grand Slam result.

In doubles, the team of Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic are in pole position with over 1,600 points following semifinal runs at the WTA 500 Brisbane International and Adelaide International and then a runner-up finish at the Australian Open.*

Click here to see the full PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard in singles and doubles.

There are more vital points up for grabs over the next three weeks during the Middle East Swing at the WTA 500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open followed by the first WTA 1000 tournaments of the season at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha) then the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Click here to see the full 2026 WTA calendar.

The WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF features the Top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No. 8 to No. 20). This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

*Doubles teams must compete at a minimum of two tournaments together to appear on the Leaderboard (Australian Open champions Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai have contested one event this season).