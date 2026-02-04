Venus Williams accepts wild card into ATX Open in Austin

Venus Williams, 45, will make her inaugural appearance at the ATX Open in Austin later this month, playing both singles and doubles. She'll be joined in the draw by Jessica Pegula and Iva Jovic.

Venus Williams has accepted a wild card into the ATX Open in Austin later this month.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, 45, returned to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz last July in Washington, D.C. She defeated Peyton Stearns in her opening match, but since then has lost six straight.

She started the season with losses to Magda Linette and Tatjana Maria in Auckland and Hobart, respectively, and took a set off Olga Danilovic in the first round of the Australian Open before falling 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

She has had success in doubles, though, pairing with Leylah Fernandez to reach the quarterfinals at last year's US Open.

She's played doubles again at the start of this year, teaming with Elina Svitolina in Auckland and Ekaterina Alexandrova in Melbourne. Both were first-round losses.

This will be Williams' inaugural appearance at the ATX Open, and she'll play both singles and doubles at the WTA 250 tournament.

"I’m so excited to be heading to Austin and playing my first ATX Open," the former World No. 1 said. "The city has such great energy and I’ve heard the fans are incredible. I’m looking forward to playing both singles and doubles in front of such a passionate tennis community."

Williams joins a field loaded with talented Americans, including reigning champion Jessica Pegula, Australian Open quarterfinalist and rising star Iva Jovic, last year's runner-up McCartney Kessler, Ashlyn Krueger and Stearns.

It's a homecoming for Stearns, 24, who won the NCAA title for the University of Texas in 2022.

World No. 59 Eva Lys, currently out of action and nursing a hyperextended right knee, is also expected to play.

Played on outdoor hard courts at the Westwood Country Club, the ATX Open is one of the first two tournaments of the WTA Tour's Sunshine swing, along with the WTA 500 Merida Open in Mexico.

The tournament will start on Monday, Feb. 23 and run through Sunday, March 1. From there the tour will head to Indian Wells and then Miami.