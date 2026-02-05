Sabalenka, Swiatek, Rybakina headline star-studded Indian Wells field

The entire Top 10 will be in Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open, including World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time champion Iga Swiatek, Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina and defending champion Mirra Andreeva.

The entire Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings will be in the desert for next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz calendar.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the field, and she'll be looking to win her first career Indian Wells title. She'll be joined by former Indian Wells champions Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, as well as two-time Grand Slam finalist Amanda Anisimova and two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff.

Also returning is Mirra Andreeva, who won this tournament a year ago as a 17 year old, defeating Sabalenka in the final. The World No. 7 rallied from a set down to win that match, earning her second consecutive WTA 1000 title after winning Dubai the month prior. Andreeva became the third youngest Indian Wells champion after Martina Hingis in 1998 and Serena Williams in 1999.

Other former Indian Wells champions in this year's main draw include World No. 14 Naomi Osaka and World No. 65 Paula Badosa. Former champion Bianca Andreescu, currently ranked No. 162, is a main draw alternate.

Played on outdoor hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Southern California, the BNP Paribas Open features a 96-player singles draw, including 76 direct entries, 12 qualifiers and eight wild cards. The top 32 players will receive byes into the second round.

The draw will be released on Monday, March 2 at 3 p.m. PT.

First-round action kicks off on Wednesday, March 4 and the tournament will run through Sunday, March 15, the day of the singles final. The doubles final will be played the day before. The singles champion will earn 1,000 rankings points and take home $1,151,380.

the moment Mirra Andreeva became Indian Wells CHAMPION at 17-years-old! 💚#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/E9SlUVmpgA — wta (@WTA) March 16, 2025

After Indian Wells, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz will head to Miami for the second part of the Sunshine Double.