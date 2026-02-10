Credit One Charleston Open to award record prize money in milestone step for equality

WTA 500 tournament will offer an unprecedented $2.5 million to players

Venus Williams hails decision as "a powerful message for the future of tennis"

Move highlights Charleston's commitment towards WTA's pathway for equal prize money



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Credit One Charleston Open has once again shown its commitment to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz by voluntarily doubling the prize money on offer for the 2026 edition.

The tournament will offer a total financial package of $2.5m funded by sponsor Credit One Bank, consisting of a record $2.3m going toward players' on-site prize money in addition to $200k being contributed towards WTA player benefit programs.

Charleston's landmark decision means it is the first standalone WTA 500 event to proactively offer equal prize, in line with what is required for an ATP 500 level event. The announcement marks a historic milestone as the WTA continues on its pathway toward prize money equality, with all tournaments at this level projected to offer equal prize money by 2033.

Venus Williams, a pivotal figure throughout her career for equal prize money and 2004 Charleston champion, commented: “This is a huge moment for the legacy of our sport which sends a powerful message to the players, fans and the future of tennis. It shows real progress and a belief in the value of women’s sport."

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, said: “Charleston’s financial commitment in 2026 is an empowering statement about where our sport is headed. It reflects a shared belief that women athletes deserve equal recognition, investment and opportunity, and we’re proud to see a tournament with such history take this important step forward.”

Ben Navarro, Tournament Owner of the Credit One Charleston Open, added: “Women’s tennis is delivering at a very high level right now, from the quality of competition to the engagement from fans, and this investment reflects that. Offering equal prize money is about respecting the players and the work they put in, and aligning the tournament with the value of the game."

The $200k figure will be contributed to the Women’s Tennis Benefit Association (WTBA) which offers key services to WTA players including a pension plan, health insurance and subsidized college tuition and online degrees through the University of Florida and Indiana University East.

Charleston, voted as the 2025 WTA 500 Tournament of the Year by the WTA player body for the fourth season in a row, is no stranger to tour-firsts as last year it became the first WTA Tour clay event to introduce Electronic Line Calling Live.

Further Media Information:

2026 minimum prize money for a WTA 500 is $1,206,446

$2.3m minus $1,206,445 means Charleston offering an extra $1,093,554 in prize money

What others are saying

Amber Greenwalt, SVP, Brand and Advertising, Credit One Bank: “We’re proud to support the Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, as it becomes the first standalone WTA 500-level event to take meaningful action toward closing the gender pay gap that prevails in tennis. As champions of fostering forward financial momentum and opportunity for all, our commitment to equal prize money for women marks an important milestone and sets the stage for what’s ahead in women’s tennis.”





Bob Moran, Credit One Charleston Open Tournament Director and member of the WTA Board and WTA Foundation Board:

“Charleston’s investment represents more than a single tournament milestone. It reflects where the WTA Tour is headed. When we invest in players at this level, we’re investing in the collective future of the Tour, in opportunity, growth and the next generation of athletes who will shape the game. The changes happening today are creating a stronger foundation for what’s next, and the Credit One Charleston Open is proud to be part of that momentum.”



Emma Navarro, World No. 17 and Charleston local: “Growing up in Charleston, this tournament has always meant so much to me. Seeing the Credit One Charleston Open take a historic step forward by offering equal prize money is a meaningful moment for our sport. It shows real leadership and a commitment to moving women’s tennis forward. I’m incredibly proud that my hometown tournament is setting the standard.”



Jessica Pegula, a member of the WTA Players’ Council and the 2025 Charleston champion: “Seeing a tournament like Charleston commit to equal prize money matters. It shows that the work we put in and the level we compete at are being recognized. When tournaments continue to invest equally, it sends a clear message to current players and the next generation about where the sport is headed.”



Madison Keys, a member of the WTA Players' Council and the 2019 Charleston champion: “The Credit One Charleston Open offering equal prize money is something we’re incredibly proud of. It represents real progress for women’s tennis and shows how far the sport continues to grow. As players, we’re very fortunate to have a tournament and title sponsor who genuinely sees the value in women’s sports and are willing to lead by example”