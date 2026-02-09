By the numbers: Andreeva pulls away from Linette in Doha second-round win

Mirra Andreeva was on the ropes at times in the opening set against Magda Linette, but she saved five set points, blanked her opponent in the first-set tiebreak and ran away with the second set to reach the third round in Doha for the first time.

Mirra Andreeva absorbed everything Magda Linette threw at her in a tight opening set Monday night, then pulled away for a 7-6 (0), 6-1 win in 1 hour and 43 minutes to reach the third round in Doha for the first time.

“Every time I play against Magda, it’s always not easy,” Andreeva said in her on-court interview. “She’s an amazing fighter. She fights for every point. She puts a lot of balls back in the court. When I saw I was going to be playing her, I was a little nervous because she’s an amazing player, a great competitor and she’s very experienced.

“Thank you, everyone, who stayed so late and watched our match. It really means a lot. It’s not nice to play in an empty stadium, so thank you very much for the support.”

The match wrapped just after 11 p.m. local time, and those who stayed to see the action on Centre Court saw Andreeva grind through a mentally and physically demanding first set before assuming full control.

After a 73-minute opener, the second set lasted just 30 minutes, with Andreeva winning nearly twice as many points -- 29 to Linette’s 15.

For more fast stats from the World No. 7’s victory, we take you by the numbers:

0: Points lost in the tiebreak. It’s the first time Andreeva has claimed a tiebreak to love at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level.

3: Wins against Linette. Andreeva now leads the head-to-head 3-1, earning her second straight win in the series. All three victories have come in straight sets.

5: Set points saved in the opener. Before she could even reach the tiebreak, Andreeva had to erase five set points on her serve. As she often does, she steadied herself, held, and used the momentum she created to take over the match.

10: Break points saved. Eight of the 10 came in the opening set, where Linette repeatedly pressured the Andreeva serve. The 18-year-old faced one final break point while serving for the match at 5-1 in the second set but answered with a lob winner and an ace to set up match point before closing it out.

38: WTA 1000 match wins. Her 38-16 record puts her fifth among active players (minimum 10 matches) in win percentage at WTA 1000 events. Her 70.9%-mark trails only Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka and Victoria Mboko.

Mirra Andreeva books her ticket into the third round after defeating Linette in straight sets. #QatarTotalEnergiesOpen pic.twitter.com/DdTOXkPm5J — wta (@WTA) February 9, 2026

There’s a chance Andreeva could see Mboko next, depending on whether the Canadian teenager gets past 41-year-old Vera Zvonareva in the second round.

Andreeva is 1-0 against Mboko after beating her in last month’s Adelaide final. She has yet to face Zvonareva in her career.