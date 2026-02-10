Pulling back to push forward: How Svitolina found her fight again

Elina Svitolina knew it was time to take a break last fall. And that decision has paid dividends, as the Ukrainian has won 11 of 12 matches to start 2026 and vaulted back into the Top 10.

Elina Svitolina played her first professional match in October 2008, at an ITF tournament in Kharkiv, Ukraine. She had just turned 14.

In the ensuing 18 years, she became a Top 5 player, a 19-time champion, a mother and one of the most respected veterans on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

One of the main reasons for her continued success and longevity, beyond her on-court talent, is her awareness. She knows when she needs to push, and she knows when she needs a mental reset.

And in September of last year, the 31-year-old knew from experience that it was time for a break. After losing to Jasmine Paolini in the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals in Shenzhen, Svitolina decided to call it a season, citing a need to "heal and recharge."

It wasn't an easy decision for the former World No. 3, who despite losing three straight matches still felt like she was playing quality tennis at the time.

She had also hoped to get back into the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings by year's end, and at No. 13 was knocking on the door, with over a month left in the season.

But she trusted her body and her mind, and leaned on years of experience, to make the prudent and intentional decision to take a step back to take a major leap forward in 2026.

"In the end, I was just overwhelmed with everything," she said ahead of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha. "So I decided to really step back, relax a little bit and try to really see where I am. Find the enjoyment in life, because sometimes when you are playing too many tournaments, too many matches, you find yourself always being in negativity, because you pretty much lose every single week.

"It was important to find the joy -- not only on court, but also off court."

Svitolina made the most of her extended offseason. She rested and trained, but also took time to explore and take a break from tennis, away from the day to day routine of hitting and only thinking about her next match and opponent.

She visited Saudi Arabia, spent a couple days in Doha and hiked in Portugal. The travel wasn't just exciting; it actually refreshed her and centered her ahead of the long season.

"Discovering new places bring new memories," the Ukrainian said. "You discover something, some different feelings, because when you're in a routine every single day, and you put a lot of work in on the tennis court, you're a little bit stuck in it. And for me, finding new emotions and creating new memories really refreshes my head and gives me new perspective, new goals. Not only for tennis, but for life."

When the calendar flipped to 2026, Svitolina was motivated to compete and fight again. Her best self had returned, and she was no longer forcing the issue.

The mindset shift and renewed energy were evident from her first match of 2026, and her investment in herself paid immediate dividends.

Hot shot: Elina Svitolina's backhand pass at full stretch in Doha

She won her 19th career title in Auckland, dropping just one set in five matches and defeating 18-year-old upstart Iva Jovic in the semifinals. And in Melbourne, Svitolina overmatched Diana Shnaider, Mirra Andreeva and Coco Gauff to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the first time. She won 10 straight to start the season before hitting a roadblock in World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Her remarkable Australian swing vaulted her back into the Top 10 of the PIF WTA Rankings, her highest ranking since returning to the WTA Tour as a mom in 2023.

Currently No. 9, she returned to her winning ways on Tuesday, beating Dayana Yastremska 6-1, 6-4 in her opening match in Doha. She'll play either Emma Navarro or Anna Kalinskaya for a spot in the quarterfinals.

"It's nice to feel hungry again," she said. "Hungry to win, and also hungry to face the difficult situations. This is very important to me."