Hantuchova on a mission to promote fertility awareness and education

Former Top 5 player Daniela Hantuchova wants WTA players to understand their fertility options, and is committed to spreading valuable information she wishes she had during her career.

Three years ago, at the age of 39, Daniela Hantuchova underwent a procedure to freeze her eggs.

Her doctor informed the former World No. 5 that, after 30 -- and especially after 35 -- fertility declines, and provided a wealth of information and statistics to illustrate that point. Hantuchova said she wished she'd been provided that vital information years earlier, and the doctor told her he hears those exact sentiments from patients daily.

It was at that moment that the seven-time WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz champion decided she was going to use her platform to spread that information far and wide, and ensure that women -- including her fellow professional tennis players -- know all of the options at their disposal.

Hantuchova recalls that when she played, such information wasn't readily available. Had she had a better understanding of it when she was younger, her career may have lasted longer. She says she retired, in part, because she felt like her biological clock was ticking. To help solve for that, last year the WTA announced its Fertility Protection Special Entry Ranking Rule, which provides players with rankings protection while they're undergoing a fertility procedure such as egg or embryo freezing.

Hantuchova is a massive proponent of the rule, and praised the WTA for continuing to be a leader in women's health.

"I'm so proud to be part of the WTA," the former Australian Open semifinalist said. "Once again we are showing the world that we are always the leaders in women's health, not just professional sports. It's so important that every woman, especially the young ones, knows about this. The more we can spread this information, the better.

"We are an example that you can have a career. You can have a family. You can have everything."

Hantuchova added that while egg freezing and other fertility information is fairly common knowledge in parts of the United States, it's less so in many other parts of the world. That's one of the reasons she's doing so much work with Hopeful Family, a foundation associated with Bratislava, Slovakia-based fertility clinic GYN-FIV. One of the foundation's goals, beyond increasing fertility awareness and empowering individuals with knowledge, is making Slovakia the second country in Europe -- along with France -- to enact insurance coverage for fertility procedures. (Currently, they're only covered if the patient has cancer, or another life-threatening condition.)

Now 42, Hantuchova never wanted to step away from competition during her playing days. But when she reflects back, she would have jumped at the opportunity to take advantage of the Fertility Protection Special Entry Ranking Rule, had it been available.

"I was the worst one, as far as taking breaks," she said with a laugh. "I was so tense, never wanted to quit, never wanted to take more than two days off. But honestly, three or four months away, when they're on tour, is nothing compared to the gift they are giving themselves.

"I'm not saying they will ever use it, but it gives them another option. And the more information we have, the better decisions we make. It's such an advantage that I never had, and I'm just so proud of this generation, that they can use this opportunity."

Daniela Hantuchova with Slovakian actress Zuzana Vačková (left) and Hopeful Family founder Lucia Harbulakova (middle)

Because egg freezing is more effective for those under 30, Hantuchova feels a responsibility to share that fertility reality with younger players on tour. It's the message she wishes she'd received during that stage of her life.

"It gives you so much more freedom for your career and your life," she said. "Like my doctor says, 'As soon as the eggs are in the fridge, you can continue with your life.' But it is so, so important to do that while you're still active, still playing, still in good shape. And obviously before 30."

Players who are eligible for the Fertility Protection Special Entry Ranking Rule receive a Special Entry Ranking (SER), which can be used to enter up to three tournaments. Their SER is based on the 12-week average of their WTA ranking from eight weeks prior to the start of their break from competition.

This rule expands the WTA’s comprehensive Family Focus Program, which includes ranking protection during pregnancy -- or another means of parenthood -- and postpartum support. WTA players also receive paid maternity leave and grants for fertility protection through the PIF WTA Maternity Fund.

"I'm so proud to be a tennis player," Hantuchova said. "I'm so proud of how advanced the WTA is, and how we are supporting players. Once again, the WTA is the leader."