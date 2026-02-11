Which WTA players would make the best winter Olympians?

Would Iga Swiatek be a great figure skater? How about Coco Gauff on the slopes? WTA players share who they think would make the most seamless transition from the court to the ice.

With the Winter Olympics in full swing, WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz players were asked which of their fellow competitors would make the strongest winter Olympians

The answers predictably varied.

World No. 5 Coco Gauff predicted Iga Swiatek would be a great figure skater, because of her ability to slide so well on court. (Gauff isn't sure if sliding correlates to figure skating, and we're not either, but it does seem like Iga would be a natural on the ice.) Amanda Anisimova agreed with that assessment, touting the six-time Grand Slam champion's agility and movement.

Emma Navarro believes Gauff, with her strong legs and dynamic athleticism, would excel as a skier, and Leylah Fernandez pegged Mirra Andreeva as a figure skater.

And in perhaps the most surprising answer, Gauff said she could see Ons Jabeur as a curling sweeper.

"She has good touch, so maybe she can read the amount of sweeps she has to do to make it in the right spot," Gauff explained.

Gauff also revealed that she's rooting for snowboarder Chloe Kim and figure skater Alysa Liu in Italy.

WTA players will have their next shot at Olympic glory in 2028, in Los Angeles. Swiatek was a bronze medalist at the 2024 Games in Paris, and Gauff, Navarro and Fernandez made it to the third round. Andreeva won a silver medal in doubles, partnering with Diana Shnaider.

Qinwen Zheng won the gold medal in singles, defeating silver medalist Donna Vekic in the final.

Swiatek, the top seed at this week's Qatar TotalEnergies Open, is into the quarterfinals in Doha after coming from behind to beat Daria Kasatkina in the third round. She'll play Maria Sakkari for a spot in the semifinals on Thursday.

Gauff, Anisimova -- who came into the tournament as the defending champion -- Navarro, Fernandez and Andreeva have all been eliminated in Doha.