Middle East Swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz continues its 2026 season with the Middle East swing. Five tour-level and several WTA 125 events across the Middle East and Europe will take place in February, including the season's first WTA 1000s in Doha and Dubai. Here is everything you need to know.

With the Australian swing complete, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz shifts to the Middle East.

Five tour-level events across the Middle East and Europe will be contested over the next three weeks, highlighted by the season’s first two WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha and Dubai. Several WTA 125 events will also be staged worldwide, rounding out a busy February on tour.

Here’s how last year’s Middle East swing finals unfolded:

Linz* (WTA 250): Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 3-6, 7-5

Singapore* (WTA 250): Elise Mertens def. Ann Li 6-1, 6-4

Abu Dhabi (WTA 500): Belinda Bencic def. Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Cluj-Napoca (WTA 250): Anastasia Potapova def. Lucia Bronzetti 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Doha (WTA 1000): Amanda Anisimova def. Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3

Dubai (WTA 1000): Mirra Andreeva def. Clara Tauson 7-6 (1), 6-1

*For the 2026 season, Linz and Singapore are both in different swings as WTA 500s. Ostrava has returned to the calendar as a 250 event.

From dates, seeds, storylines and more, here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Middle East swing:

Week 1: Feb. 2-8

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (WTA 500)

Singles final: Saturday, Feb. 7, time TBD

Doubles final: Saturday, Feb. 7, time TBD

Time zone: Gulf Standard Time (GMT +4, EST +9)

Champions Reel: How Belinda Bencic won Abu Dhabi 2025

Abu Dhabi: Scores | Order of play | Draws | Entry List

The lone WTA 500 event of the swing takes place in the United Arab Emirates capital, featuring a 28-player singles and 16-team doubles draw on hard court. A relatively newer tournament on the WTA calendar within the last five years has seen previous champions Bencic (2023, 2025) and Elena Rybakina (2024). Among other notable names in the field include Maya Joint, the Australian No. 1 who is making her first appearance in the Middle East swing. More storylines to follow:

Bencic earned a statement victory last year in Abu Dhabi to contribute to her WTA Comeback Player of the Year award campaign. The Swiss No. 1 rose from outside the top 400 to No. 11 by the end of the 2025 season, and started 2026 with a stellar United Cup most-valuable player run that saw her defeat Swiatek, Elise Mertens and Jasmine Paolini. Bencic looks to get back on track after a second-round exit at the Australian Open.

Zheng Qinwen, who withdrew from the Australian Open, is on the entry list and scheduled to make her 2026 debut. She made the decision to pull-out of the season's first Grand Slam following medical consultations. Zheng underwent right-elbow surgery after Wimbledon last year and only played in two matches since. Zheng noted her recovery has progressed and her offseason was smooth, but wasn't ready to play in Melbourne.

Abu Dhabi ranking points and prize money

First round: 1 | $13,005

Second round: 60 | $18,045

Quarterfinals: 108 | $35,000

Semifinals: 195 | $66,003

Finalist: 325 | $114,500

Champion: 500 | $185,500

Transylvania Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday, Feb. 7

Time zone: Eastern European Time (GMT +2, EST +7)

Cluj-Napoca: Scores | Order of play | Draws | Entry List

Since making its debut on the WTA Tour in 2021, the hard-court Transylvania Open has seen five different champions. The sixth edition of the event will consist of a 32-player singles and 16-team doubles draw, featuring reigning champion Potapova, Wang Xinyu, Anna Bondar, Sorana Cirstea, among others. Karolina Pliskova, who won the title in 2024, also received a wild card for this year's tournament. More storylines to follow:

Though currently ranked in the top 30, Emma Raducanu be one of the top players in Cluj-Napoca. The Brit is still working her way back into more consistent form after recovering from a nagging foot injury since the end of last season. She fell in the second round to Potapova at the Australian Open, and opened her season at the United Cup and Hobart.

Potapova won her third career singles WTA title in Cluj-Napoca a year ago with a win over Bronzetti, who is also in the field. Potapova, who recently earned her Austrian citizenship reached the third round of the Australian Open, testing the World No. 1 Sabalenka in a 6-7 (4), 6-7 (7) defeat. On her non-dominant left hand, she's been dealing with a fractured finger, but has showed no signs of any issues on her backhand grip.

Cluj-Napoca ranking points and prize money

First round: 1 | $3,205

Second round: 30 | $4,600

Quarterfinals: 54 | $7,025

Semifinals: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390

Ostrava Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Saturday, Feb. 7, 1:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday, Feb. 7

Time zone: Central European Time (GMT +1, EST + 6)

Ostrava: Scores | Order of play | Draws | Entry List

The WTA Tour returns to Ostrava, Czechia for the first since 2022, when the city hosted a WTA 500 event from 2020-22 that included former champions Sabalenka, Anett Kontaveit and Barbora Krejcikova. This year's edition will be a 250 event staged on indoor hard courts, featuring a 30-players singles and 16-team doubles draw. Storylines to watch:

Czechia's Nikola Bartunkova is currently in the qualifying entry list for her country's home event. Bartunkova had a stellar qualifying run at the Australian Open before beating Daria Kasatkina and spoiling Bencic's 12-match win streak. It was the teenager's highest-ranked win of her career.

Germany's Tatjana Maria is one of the highest-ranked players in the field, joined by the United States' Ann Li, who will be heading to Ostrava for the first time. They're currently the two players in draw that sit inside the top 50, but Anna Blinkova, Solana Sierra, and Rebecca Sramkova are among notable top 75 players.

Ostrava ranking points and prize money

First round: 1 | $3,500

Second round: 30 | $4,885

Quarterfinals: 54 | $7,025

Semifinals: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390

Week 2: Feb. 9-15

Qatar TotalEnergies Open (WTA 1000)

Singles final: Saturday, Feb. 14, 6:00 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday, Feb. 14, 3:30 p.m.

Time zone: Arabian Standard Time (GMT +3, EST +8)

Doha: Scores | Order of play | Draws | Entry List

Qatar's capital is the host for the first WTA 1000 of the 2026 season, which will consist of a 56-player singles and 28-team doubles draw. Among current players on the entry list -- subject to change -- include reigning champion Amanda Anisimova, Canadian star Victoria Mboko and Australian Open quarterfinalist Iva Jovic, among several other top players on tour. Storylines to look out for:

At the time, Anisimova won arguably the biggest title of career with her first WTA 1000 championship in Doha. In a battle of two players then-ranked outside the top 30, Anisimova withstood Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3. It was her third WTA Tour singles title, and helped propel a 2025 season that saw the American crack the top five.

Prior to Anisimova's win, Swiatek dominated the Doha field with three-consecutive titles from 2022-24. Ostapenko, who holds a 6-0 head-to-head over the World No. 2, bounced her out in last year's semifinal. Swiatek is once again in the draw, and is joined by other previous champions Sabalenka, Elise Mertens and Karolina Pliskova.

Doha ranking points and prize money

First round: 10 | $18,300

Second round: 65 | $26,000

Third round: 120 | $49,250

Quarterfinals: 215 | $98,500

Semifinals: 390 | $197,000

Finalist: 650 | $385,001

Champion: 1000 | $665,000

Week 3: Feb. 16-22

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (WTA 1000)

Singles final: Saturday, Feb. 21, 4:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday, Feb. 21, 7:00 p.m.

Time zone: Gulf Standard Time (GMT +4, EST +9)

Dubai: Scores | Order of play | Draws | Entry List

The entire Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings will be in the tournament field in Dubai, the second WTA 1000 tournament of the season. Among previous winners returning to Dubai this year include Andreeva (2025), Jasmine Paolini (2024), Krejcikova (2023), Jelena Ostapenko (2022), Bencic (2019) and Elina Svitolina (2017, 2018). The tournament, played on outdoor hard courts, will feature at 56-player singles and 28-team doubles draw, which will be released Feb. 14 at 1:00 p.m. local time. Storylines to follow:

Andreeva made her presence known in Dubai last year, boosting herself into the Top 10 with the title. She then brought home the trophy at Indian Wells a few weeks later, too. Since then, Andreeva has remained in the Top 10 and recently won her first WTA 500 championship at the Adelaide International to begin the Australian swing.

With Svitolina's 59-minute win in the Australian Open quarterfinals over Gauff, the Ukrainian guaranteed her spot back in the top 10 for the first time since 2021. She reached her first Australian Open quarterfinal, and the two-time Dubai champion could be a potent force in this year's edition.

Dubai ranking points and prize money

First round: 10 | $18,300

Second round: 65 | $26,000

Third round: 120 | $49,250

Quarterfinals: 215 | $98,500

Semifinals: 390 | $197,000

Finalist: 650 | $385,001

Champion: 1000 | $665,000

Relive the moment: Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 champ in Dubai

WTA 125s

L&T Mumbai Open | Mumbai, India | Feb. 2-8

Notable entrants: Kim Birrell, Leolia Jeanjean, Joanna Garland

Prize money: $115,000

Oeiras 1 Jamor Indoor | Oeiras, Portugal | Feb. 9-15

Notable entrants: Katie Boulter, Suzan Lamens, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

Prize money: $115,000

Open Arena Les Sables d’Olonne | Les Sables d’Olonne, France | Feb. 16-22

Notable entrants: Bronzetti, Greet Minnen, Varvara Lepchenko

Prize money: $115,000

Dow Tennis Classic | Midland, Michigan, United States | Feb. 16-22

Notable entrants: Bianca Andreescu, Francesca Jones, Caty McNally

Prize money: $115,000

Oeiras 2 Jamor Indoor | Oeiras, Portugal | Feb. 16-22

Notable entrants: Bartunkova, Olga Danilovic, Viktorija Golubic

Prize money: $115,000

Entrants subject to change