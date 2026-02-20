Venus Williams receives Indian Wells wild card: 'Can't wait to return home'

California-born Venus Williams is set to make a comeback to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, competing in singles and doubles after accepting a wild card. The former World No. 1 expresses excitement about returning to California and playing in front of fans. This will be her 10th appearance at the tournament, where she has been a three-time semifinalist in singles. Williams will team up with Leylah Fernandez in doubles.

Venus Williams is heading back to Tennis Paradise. The former World No. 1 will compete in both singles and doubles at next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after accepting a wild card.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to Indian Wells and can’t wait to return home to play in California,” Williams said in a statement released by the tournament on Friday. “This tournament is always such a special experience, and there’s nothing like competing in front of these incredible fans."

The 45-year-old former World No. 1 last played in Indian Wells in 2024, and her 2026 appearance will be her 10th all-time at the longtime WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stop.

She is a three-time semifinalist in singles, and will play in the doubles event for the first time since she and sister Serena Williams reached the semifinals in 2000. She will team up with Canada's Leylah Fernandez this year, building upon the quarterfinal run the two put together at last year's US Open.

This year, Williams has contested three tournaments, and has also accepted a wild card to the ATX Open in Austin, Texas next week. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion pushed three Top 100 players in the PIF WTA Rankings in all three events -- including a dramatic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 loss to Olga Danilovic at the Australian Open where she led 4-0 in the third set.

Tournament director Tommy Haas, a former World No. 2 on the ATP Tour, said it is “an honor to award the first wild card of this year’s event” to Williams.

“Venus is a legend of the game, and one of the most accomplished players our sport has ever seen," he said. "We are thrilled to welcome her back to Tennis Paradise and give the fans the chance to see her compete in both singles and doubles.”