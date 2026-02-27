The 2026 Middle East swing stats wrap: Longest matches, MP saves and more
February saw the 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz continue with three tournaments in the Middle East on outdoor hard courts -- the Abu Dhabi WTA 500, Doha WTA 1000 and Dubai WTA 1000 -- as well as two WTA 250 events on indoor hard courts in Cluj-Napoca and Ostrava.
Who had the most dominant title run? Who saved the most match points, and who's hit ranking milestones? Find out the answers to those questions and more below.
Champions by the numbers
One player won a title without dropping a set: Sorana Cirstea, who conceded just 22 games in five matches in Cluj-Napoca. Cirstea is the third player to win a title without dropping a set in 2026, following Aryna Sabalenka in Brisbane and Mirra Andreeva in Adelaide.
One player won a title after dropping multiple sets -- Jessica Pegula in Dubai, who defeated Clara Tauson 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfina;s and Amanda Anisimova 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals (after trailing 6-1, 3-1).
One player won her first career title in the Middle East swing -- Sara Bejlek in Abu Dhabi, who was also the first maiden titlist of the season. Bejlek, 20, was also the youngest champion of the Middle East swing, and the second qualifier to win a title in 2026 (following Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Hobart).
One player lifted her first WTA 1000 trophy in the Middle East swing -- Karolina Muchova, who snapped a six-year title drought since her maiden title at Seoul 2019.
Three players reached a WTA final while ranked outside the Top 100 -- No. 101 Bejlek in Abu Dhabi, No. 120 Katie Boulter in Ostrava and No. 124 Tamara Korpatsch in Ostrava. The Ostrava final was the first tour-level final contested by two players ranked outside the Top 100 since Sao Paulo last September, where No. 214 Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah defeated No. 130 Janice Tjen.
One player won a title on home soil -- Cirstea in Cluj-Napoca, the fifth Romanian tournament in WTA history to be won by a home player. (The previous four were Simona Halep's titles at Bucharest 2014 and 2016, and Irina-Camelia Begu's titles at Bucharest 2017 and Iasi 2025).
Match win and Top 10 win leaderboard
As of the end of the Middle East swing, 11 players have won 10 or more tour-level matches. Their full win-loss records are as follows:
Elina Svitolina, 15-3
Jessica Pegula, 13-2
Iva Jovic, 13-4
Victoria Mboko, 13-4
Karolina Muchova, 12-2
Elena Rybakina, 12-3
Aryna Sabalenka, 11-1
Mirra Andreeva, 11-4
Wang Xinyu, 11-5
Sorana Cirstea, 10-3
Coco Gauff, 10-4
As of the end of the Middle East swing, eight players have scored multiple Top 10 wins this year so far. Their full record against Top 10 opposition is as follows:
Jessica Pegula, 4-1
Elena Rybakina, 3-0
Marta Kostyuk, 3-1
Victoria Mboko, 3-2
Elina Svitolina, 3-2
Belinda Bencic, 2-1
Karolina Muchova, 2-2
Maria Sakkari, 2-2
One player scored her first career Top 10 win in the Middle East swing -- Antonia Ruzic, who defeated Elena Rybakina 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 ret. in the Dubai third round.
Match point saves
Seven WTA main-draw matches were won from match point down in the Middle East swing, taking the total to 15 in 2026. Two players have won from match point down twice -- Magdalena Frech and Victoria Mboko.
Three match points saved
Magdalena Frech d. Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-6(0), Brisbane R1
Diana Shnaider d. Talia Gibson 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, Australian Open R2
Magdalena Frech d. Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7), Doha R1
Coco Gauff d. Elise Mertens 2-6, 7-6(9), 6-3, Dubai R3
Two match points saved
Mirra Andreeva d. Linda Noskova 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, Brisbane R3
Victoria Mboko d. Anna Kalinskaya 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(6), Adelaide R2
Laura Siegemund d. Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-4, Australian Open R1
Jelena Ostapenko d. Oksana Selekhmeteva 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-2, Abu Dhabi R1
One match point saved
Wang Xinyu d. Alexandra Eala 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, Auckland SF
Bai Zhuoxuan d. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6[10], Australian Open R1
Elsa Jacquemot d. Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7], Australian Open R1
Tereza Martincova d. Dalma Galfi 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, Ostrava R1
Alexandra Eala d. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), Abu Dhabi R2
Ekaterina Alexandrova d. Hailey Baptiste 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-3, Abu Dhabi SF
Victoria Mboko d. Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), Doha R3
Longest matches and tiebreaks
Two WTA main-draw matches lasted three hours or more in the Middle East swing, taking the season total to eight:
Elsa Jacquemot d. Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7], Australian Open R1 (3:31)
Yuan Yue d. Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(5), Cluj-Napoca R2 (3:24)
Magdalena Frech d. Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-6(0), Brisbane R1 (3:23)
Maddison Inglis d. Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6[7], Australian Open R2 (3:20)
Kimberly Birrell d. Jaqueline Cristian 5-7, 6-1, 7-5, Adelaide QF (3:04)
Elina Svitolina d. Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7(13), 6-4, Dubai SF (3:03)
Paula Badosa d. Marie Bouzkova 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, Brisbane R2 (3:01)
Maddison Inglis d. Kimberly Birrell 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4, Australian Open R1 (3:01)
Four seven-point regular tiebreaks went to 7-7 or beyond, taking the season total to 10 (winner of tiebreak listed first):
Coco Gauff l. Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6(13), 4-6, Dubai SF
Kimberly Birrell l. Maddison Inglis 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4, Australian Open R1
Coco Gauff d. Elise Mertens 2-6, 7-6(9), 6-3, Dubai R3
Sonay Kartal d. Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 7-6(8), Abu Dhabi R1
Marta Kostyuk d. Mirra Andreeva 7-6(7), 6-3, Brisbane QF
Anna Bondar d. Tatjana Maria 7-6(7), 7-5, Hobart R2
Karolina Pliskova d. Sloane Stephens 7-6(7), 6-2, Australian Open R1
Nikola Bartunkova d. Daria Kasatkina 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3, Australian Open R1
Aryna Sabalenka d. Anastasia Potapova 7-6(4), 7-6(7), Australian Open R3
Magdalena Frech d. Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7), Doha R1
Gauff's 15-13 tiebreak win was the longest in terms of scoreline at tour level since Barbora Krejcikova defeated Taylor Townsend 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-3 in the 2025 US Open fourth round.
Third-set tiebreak watch
Four players have contested multiple third-set tiebreaks in 2026 so far. Their records are as follows:
Magdalena Frech, 2-0
Victoria Mboko, 2-0
Mirra Andreeva, 0-2
Diana Shnaider, 0-2
Ranking milestones
One player has made her Top 10 debut so far this year:
Victoria Mboko, Feb. 16
Mboko became the fourth Canadian to reach the Top 10 in rankings history following Carling Bassett-Seguso, Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu. The 19-year-old joined Mirra Andreeva, 18, in the Top 10, marking the first time that the Top 10 had featured two teenagers since July 2009 (Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka).
One player has made her Top 20 debut so far this year:
Iva Jovic, Feb. 2
Three players have made their Top 50 debuts so far this year:
Cristina Bucsa, Jan. 5
Tereza Valentova, Feb. 2
Janice Tjen, Feb. 2
One player has made her Top 100 debut so far this year:
Sinja Kraus, Feb. 23
WTA milestones
Two players made their WTA main-draw debuts in the Middle East swing, taking the season total to six:
Sofia Costoulas, Auckland (qualifier, made quarterfinals)
Kaitlin Quevedo, Auckland (qualifier, made R2)
Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open (direct entrant, lost R1)
Linda Klimovicova, Australian Open (qualifier, made R2)
Elena Ruxandra Bertea, Cluj-Napoca (wild card, lost R1)
Vendula Valdmannova, Ostrava (qualifier, lost R1)
One player posted her first tour-level win in the Middle East swing -- Oleksandra Oliynykova, who reached the Cluj-Napoca semifinals in her second WTA main draw.
Oliynykova was one of two players who reached her first tour-level quarterfinal in the Middle East swing, along with Maja Chwalinska (Cluj-Napoca).
Four players reached their first tour-level semifinal in the Middle East swing -- Oliynykova, Daria Snigur (Cluj-Napoca), Sara Bejlek (Abu Dhabi) and Hailey Baptiste (Abu Dhabi).
Ace leaders
Five players have served 15 or more aces in a single match:
20: Zheng Qinwen d. Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, Doha R1
20: Clara Tauson d. Sofia Kenin 7-6(4), 6-2, Dubai R1
16: Elena Rybakina d. Zhang Shuai 6-3, 7-5, Brisbane R2
15: Ashlyn Krueger l. Zhang Shuai 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, Brisbane R1
15: Peyton Stearns d. Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-2, Australian Open R1
Defending champion watch
How have the season's title defenses panned out so far?
Brisbane: Aryna Sabalenka defended her title
Auckland: Clara Tauson competed in Brisbane instead
Adelaide: Madison Keys lost QF to Victoria Mboko
Hobart: McCartney Kessler lost R1 to Olga Danilovic
Australian Open: Madison Keys lost R4 to Jessica Pegula
Abu Dhabi: Belinda Bencic did not play
Cluj-Napoca: Anastasia Potapova lost QF to Sorana Cirstea
Ostrava: was held for the first time since 2022; the most recent champion, Barbora Krejcikova, did not play
Doha: Amanda Anisimova lost R2 to Karolina Pliskova (via retirement)
Dubai: Mirra Andreeva lost QF to Amanda Anisimova
Curiosities and sundries
There have been six matches across the Australian and Middle East swings in which the winning player lost a 6-0 set:
Petra Marcinko d. Camila Osorio 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2), Auckland R1
Alycia Parks d. Alexandra Eala 0-6, 6-3, 6-2, Australian Open R1
Nikola Bartunkova d. Daria Kasatkina 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3, Australian Open R1
Laura Siegemund d. Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-4, Australian Open R1
Nikola Bartunkova d. Belinda Bencic 6-3, 0-6, 6-4, Australian Open R2
Hailey Baptiste d. Emma Navarro 7-6(6), 0-6, 6-3, Abu Dhabi R2
Prior to this year, only one lucky loser had ever reached a WTA 1000 quarterfinal in the history of the format (Taylor Townsend at Toronto 2024). Two more achieved that feat in the Middle East swing -- Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Doha and Antonia Ruzic in Dubai.