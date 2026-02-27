The 2026 Middle East swing stats wrap: Longest matches, MP saves and more

February saw the 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz continue with three tournaments in the Middle East on outdoor hard courts -- the Abu Dhabi WTA 500, Doha WTA 1000 and Dubai WTA 1000 -- as well as two WTA 250 events on indoor hard courts in Cluj-Napoca and Ostrava.

Who had the most dominant title run? Who saved the most match points, and who's hit ranking milestones? Find out the answers to those questions and more below.

Champions by the numbers

One player won a title without dropping a set: Sorana Cirstea, who conceded just 22 games in five matches in Cluj-Napoca. Cirstea is the third player to win a title without dropping a set in 2026, following Aryna Sabalenka in Brisbane and Mirra Andreeva in Adelaide.

One player won a title after dropping multiple sets -- Jessica Pegula in Dubai, who defeated Clara Tauson 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfina;s and Amanda Anisimova 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals (after trailing 6-1, 3-1).

One player won her first career title in the Middle East swing -- Sara Bejlek in Abu Dhabi, who was also the first maiden titlist of the season. Bejlek, 20, was also the youngest champion of the Middle East swing, and the second qualifier to win a title in 2026 (following Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Hobart).

One player lifted her first WTA 1000 trophy in the Middle East swing -- Karolina Muchova, who snapped a six-year title drought since her maiden title at Seoul 2019.

Three players reached a WTA final while ranked outside the Top 100 -- No. 101 Bejlek in Abu Dhabi, No. 120 Katie Boulter in Ostrava and No. 124 Tamara Korpatsch in Ostrava. The Ostrava final was the first tour-level final contested by two players ranked outside the Top 100 since Sao Paulo last September, where No. 214 Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah defeated No. 130 Janice Tjen.

One player won a title on home soil -- Cirstea in Cluj-Napoca, the fifth Romanian tournament in WTA history to be won by a home player. (The previous four were Simona Halep's titles at Bucharest 2014 and 2016, and Irina-Camelia Begu's titles at Bucharest 2017 and Iasi 2025).

Match win and Top 10 win leaderboard

As of the end of the Middle East swing, 11 players have won 10 or more tour-level matches. Their full win-loss records are as follows:

Elina Svitolina, 15-3

Jessica Pegula, 13-2

Iva Jovic, 13-4

Victoria Mboko, 13-4

Karolina Muchova, 12-2

Elena Rybakina, 12-3

Aryna Sabalenka, 11-1

Mirra Andreeva, 11-4

Wang Xinyu, 11-5

Sorana Cirstea, 10-3

Coco Gauff, 10-4

As of the end of the Middle East swing, eight players have scored multiple Top 10 wins this year so far. Their full record against Top 10 opposition is as follows:

Jessica Pegula, 4-1

Elena Rybakina, 3-0

Marta Kostyuk, 3-1

Victoria Mboko, 3-2

Elina Svitolina, 3-2

Belinda Bencic, 2-1

Karolina Muchova, 2-2

Maria Sakkari, 2-2

One player scored her first career Top 10 win in the Middle East swing -- Antonia Ruzic, who defeated Elena Rybakina 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 ret. in the Dubai third round.

Match point saves

Seven WTA main-draw matches were won from match point down in the Middle East swing, taking the total to 15 in 2026. Two players have won from match point down twice -- Magdalena Frech and Victoria Mboko.

Three match points saved

Magdalena Frech d. Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-6(0), Brisbane R1

Diana Shnaider d. Talia Gibson 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, Australian Open R2

Magdalena Frech d. Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7), Doha R1

Coco Gauff d. Elise Mertens 2-6, 7-6(9), 6-3, Dubai R3

Two match points saved

Mirra Andreeva d. Linda Noskova 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, Brisbane R3

Victoria Mboko d. Anna Kalinskaya 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(6), Adelaide R2

Laura Siegemund d. Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-4, Australian Open R1

Jelena Ostapenko d. Oksana Selekhmeteva 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-2, Abu Dhabi R1

One match point saved

Wang Xinyu d. Alexandra Eala 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, Auckland SF

Bai Zhuoxuan d. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6[10], Australian Open R1

Elsa Jacquemot d. Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7], Australian Open R1

Tereza Martincova d. Dalma Galfi 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, Ostrava R1

Alexandra Eala d. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), Abu Dhabi R2

Ekaterina Alexandrova d. Hailey Baptiste 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-3, Abu Dhabi SF

Victoria Mboko d. Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), Doha R3

Longest matches and tiebreaks

Two WTA main-draw matches lasted three hours or more in the Middle East swing, taking the season total to eight:

Elsa Jacquemot d. Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7], Australian Open R1 (3:31)

Yuan Yue d. Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(5), Cluj-Napoca R2 (3:24)

Magdalena Frech d. Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-6(0), Brisbane R1 (3:23)

Maddison Inglis d. Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6[7], Australian Open R2 (3:20)

Kimberly Birrell d. Jaqueline Cristian 5-7, 6-1, 7-5, Adelaide QF (3:04)

Elina Svitolina d. Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7(13), 6-4, Dubai SF (3:03)

Paula Badosa d. Marie Bouzkova 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, Brisbane R2 (3:01)

Maddison Inglis d. Kimberly Birrell 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4, Australian Open R1 (3:01)

Four seven-point regular tiebreaks went to 7-7 or beyond, taking the season total to 10 (winner of tiebreak listed first):

Coco Gauff l. Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6(13), 4-6, Dubai SF

Kimberly Birrell l. Maddison Inglis 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4, Australian Open R1

Coco Gauff d. Elise Mertens 2-6, 7-6(9), 6-3, Dubai R3

Sonay Kartal d. Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 7-6(8), Abu Dhabi R1

Marta Kostyuk d. Mirra Andreeva 7-6(7), 6-3, Brisbane QF

Anna Bondar d. Tatjana Maria 7-6(7), 7-5, Hobart R2

Karolina Pliskova d. Sloane Stephens 7-6(7), 6-2, Australian Open R1

Nikola Bartunkova d. Daria Kasatkina 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3, Australian Open R1

Aryna Sabalenka d. Anastasia Potapova 7-6(4), 7-6(7), Australian Open R3

Magdalena Frech d. Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7), Doha R1

Gauff's 15-13 tiebreak win was the longest in terms of scoreline at tour level since Barbora Krejcikova defeated Taylor Townsend 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-3 in the 2025 US Open fourth round.

Third-set tiebreak watch

Four players have contested multiple third-set tiebreaks in 2026 so far. Their records are as follows:

Magdalena Frech, 2-0

Victoria Mboko, 2-0

Mirra Andreeva, 0-2

Diana Shnaider, 0-2

Ranking milestones

One player has made her Top 10 debut so far this year:

Victoria Mboko, Feb. 16

Mboko became the fourth Canadian to reach the Top 10 in rankings history following Carling Bassett-Seguso, Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu. The 19-year-old joined Mirra Andreeva, 18, in the Top 10, marking the first time that the Top 10 had featured two teenagers since July 2009 (Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka).

One player has made her Top 20 debut so far this year:

Iva Jovic, Feb. 2

Three players have made their Top 50 debuts so far this year:

Cristina Bucsa, Jan. 5

Tereza Valentova, Feb. 2

Janice Tjen, Feb. 2

One player has made her Top 100 debut so far this year:

Sinja Kraus, Feb. 23

WTA milestones

Two players made their WTA main-draw debuts in the Middle East swing, taking the season total to six:

Sofia Costoulas, Auckland (qualifier, made quarterfinals)

Kaitlin Quevedo, Auckland (qualifier, made R2)

Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open (direct entrant, lost R1)

Linda Klimovicova, Australian Open (qualifier, made R2)

Elena Ruxandra Bertea, Cluj-Napoca (wild card, lost R1)

Vendula Valdmannova, Ostrava (qualifier, lost R1)

One player posted her first tour-level win in the Middle East swing -- Oleksandra Oliynykova, who reached the Cluj-Napoca semifinals in her second WTA main draw.

Oliynykova was one of two players who reached her first tour-level quarterfinal in the Middle East swing, along with Maja Chwalinska (Cluj-Napoca).

Four players reached their first tour-level semifinal in the Middle East swing -- Oliynykova, Daria Snigur (Cluj-Napoca), Sara Bejlek (Abu Dhabi) and Hailey Baptiste (Abu Dhabi).

Ace leaders

Five players have served 15 or more aces in a single match:

20: Zheng Qinwen d. Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, Doha R1

20: Clara Tauson d. Sofia Kenin 7-6(4), 6-2, Dubai R1

16: Elena Rybakina d. Zhang Shuai 6-3, 7-5, Brisbane R2

15: Ashlyn Krueger l. Zhang Shuai 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, Brisbane R1

15: Peyton Stearns d. Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-2, Australian Open R1

Defending champion watch

How have the season's title defenses panned out so far?

Brisbane: Aryna Sabalenka defended her title

Auckland: Clara Tauson competed in Brisbane instead

Adelaide: Madison Keys lost QF to Victoria Mboko

Hobart: McCartney Kessler lost R1 to Olga Danilovic

Australian Open: Madison Keys lost R4 to Jessica Pegula

Abu Dhabi: Belinda Bencic did not play

Cluj-Napoca: Anastasia Potapova lost QF to Sorana Cirstea

Ostrava: was held for the first time since 2022; the most recent champion, Barbora Krejcikova, did not play

Doha: Amanda Anisimova lost R2 to Karolina Pliskova (via retirement)

Dubai: Mirra Andreeva lost QF to Amanda Anisimova

Curiosities and sundries

There have been six matches across the Australian and Middle East swings in which the winning player lost a 6-0 set:

Petra Marcinko d. Camila Osorio 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2), Auckland R1

Alycia Parks d. Alexandra Eala 0-6, 6-3, 6-2, Australian Open R1

Nikola Bartunkova d. Daria Kasatkina 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3, Australian Open R1

Laura Siegemund d. Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-4, Australian Open R1

Nikola Bartunkova d. Belinda Bencic 6-3, 0-6, 6-4, Australian Open R2

Hailey Baptiste d. Emma Navarro 7-6(6), 0-6, 6-3, Abu Dhabi R2

Prior to this year, only one lucky loser had ever reached a WTA 1000 quarterfinal in the history of the format (Taylor Townsend at Toronto 2024). Two more achieved that feat in the Middle East swing -- Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Doha and Antonia Ruzic in Dubai.