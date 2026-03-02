Bucsa outlasts Frech to earn first singles title, sweep the week in Merida

After picking up her first Top 10 win in the semis, Cristina Bucsa earned her first WTA singles title with a three-set victory over Magdalena Frech in the Merida final Sunday night. Not long after, she captured another win in the doubles final to sweep the week.

Cristina Bucsa is a singles champion at last.

An eight-time doubles champion on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, the 28-year-old outlasted Magdalena Frech 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a hard-fought, 2-hour, 15-minute battle Sunday night to win the 2026 Merida Open and claim her first singles title.

“Magdalena, congratulations for this incredible week,” Bucsa said during the trophy presentation. “We gave all our best, and here we demonstrated how tough we are. So you are also a great champion.

“I wish you a very fast recovery for Indian Wells and hope to see you in many more finals.”

For Bucsa, it’s her first singles trophy at any level since 2023, when she won the WTA 125 in Limoges.

She had to earn it, too. Her path to the title was anything but a cakewalk, even if she made it look that way at times. She defeated former Wimbledon semifinalist and Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekic in straight sets in the first round, then beat Marina Stakusic and 2024 Merida champion Zeynep Sonmez to reach the semifinals.

There, she earned her first Top 10 win over Jasmine Paolini, doing so in convincing fashion with her fourth consecutive straight-sets victory of the week.

After racing through the first set Sunday, Bucsa appeared headed for another routine win, but Frech had other ideas. After winning just one game in the opener, the Pole jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set, capitalizing on a dip in level from the Spaniard.

Bucsa fought back to 3-2, but Frech held firm, winning a marathon rally to close out the set and force a decider.

Bucsa quickly rediscovered her form to start the third, backing up two holds to love with a brilliant cross-court backhand winner to break for 3-1. She maintained that advantage until the penultimate game, when she had a chance to serve for the title.

Instead, Frech pounced, winning four straight points to break for 5-4.

But Bucsa responded with resilience, drilling another backhand winner to earn championship point on Frech’s serve, where an untimely double fault from the Pole provided Bucsa with her winning moment.

But her night wasn't done just yet. She still had one more chance at hardware before the week officially wrapped, as she and Jiang Xinyu were set to contest the doubles final. Into her 12th WTA doubles final with her 10th different partner, she completed the sweep in Merida, winning her eighth WTA doubles title while Jiang earned her seventh.

The two made quick work of Isabelle Haverlag and Maia Lumsden, winning 6-4, 6-1 in 61 minutes for their maiden title as partners. It also marks the first title above the WTA 250-level for Jiang.

Doubles delight! 🏆



Cristina Bucsa & Jiang Xinyu are victorious in Merida, defeating Haverlag/Lumsden 6-4, 6-1!#MeridaOpen pic.twitter.com/ikJyol2JOm — wta (@WTA) March 2, 2026

With the doubles trophy secured, the pair of titles capped a career-defining week for the 28-year-old, who had long showcased her talent on the doubles circuit but had yet to produce the same breakthrough in singles.

Now, in addition to eight doubles titles -- including a WTA 1000 -- and a bronze medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Bucsa can boast a WTA 500 singles crown. She also owns one WTA 125 and four ITF singles titles.

Her success in Merida is expected to lift her to a career-high No. 31 in singles when the new PIF WTA Rankings are released Monday.

Like Bucsa, Frech will also see a sizable rankings jump after starting the week outside the Top 50. She defeated Maria Timofeeva, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Marie Bouzkova and Zhang Shuai en route to her third career final, and second in Mexico. With the loss, she falls to 1-2 in WTA finals.