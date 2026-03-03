Sabalenka, Anisimova nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been nominated for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, and Amanda Anisimova is up for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year. The 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards will be held in Madrid on April 20.

Sabalenka, who is making her return to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in Indian Wells this week, has been nominated for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. The other nominees in the category include soccer player Aitana Bonmati, sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon, swimmer Katie Ledecky and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Anisimova is up for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year. The other nominees include cyclist Egan Bernal, golfer Rory McIlroy, triple jump specialist Yulimar Rojas, soccer player Leah Williamson and cyclist Simon Yates.

Sabalenka, who was voted WTA Player of the Year for a second consecutive year, went wire to wire as the World No. 1 in 2025, and led the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in finals (9), titles (4) and match wins (63). She also set a new single-season record for prize money, earning $15,008,519, and won the US Open for her fourth career Grand Slam.

She was nominated for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year last year, as well, but the award went to Simone Biles.

Anisimova, who was voted Most Improved Player on the WTA Tour, reached five finals in 2025 and won the first two WTA 1000 titles of her career, in Doha and Beijing. She also reached her first two Grand Slam finals, at Wimbledon and the US Open. She made her Top 10 debut, qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time and finished the season ranked No. 4.

Both Sabalenka and Anisimova are in the draw at this week's BNP Paribas Open, and they could meet in the quarterfinals.

The Laureus World Sports Academy will choose the winners, who will receive the iconic Laureus statuette.